Gaza (Union)

Thousands of Palestinians fled Gaza City yesterday after the Israeli army stormed it with tanks, calling for the evacuation of additional neighborhoods, as fighting raged with continued shelling.

As the war in Gaza enters its tenth month, diplomatic efforts to reach a truce continue, with new talks scheduled this week in Qatar and Egypt, two countries that are mediating with the United States. On the ground, fighting continues in the besieged and devastated Palestinian enclave.

In the north, eyewitnesses and civil defense reported that Israeli tanks stormed several neighborhoods in Gaza City, following a barrage of shelling from warplanes and drones, which prompted thousands to flee again.

AFP photographers saw Palestinians leaving the area on foot, bicycles and donkey carts, carrying their belongings through rubble-strewn streets and amid the roar of marches.

This is not the first time the Israeli army has called on Gaza residents to evacuate.

Yesterday, the Israeli army called on residents to head south, towards Deir al-Balah, but eyewitnesses reported that the displaced people preferred to head west and north.

For their part, the Palestinian factions considered that “the escalation of the Israeli army’s aggression against the neighborhoods of Gaza City, and its targeting of tens of thousands of civilians and forcing them to flee their homes under the pressure of the bombing, is an insistence on the ongoing war against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.”

The Civil Defense in Gaza announced that it had “received reports of dozens of dead and wounded,” noting that its crews were unable to reach them “in light of the violent shelling,” noting that “the occupation forces are besieging dozens of families.”