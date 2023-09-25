Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/25/2023 – 20:45

Escape of ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh led to queues at gas stations and road congestion. Azerbaijan consolidated dominance over the disputed region after a swift military onslaught. Thousands of ethnic Armenians left Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia after Azerbaijan consolidated control over the long-disputed enclave with a swift military onslaught, the government of Yerevan this Monday (25/09).

The escape caused queues at gas stations and major congestion on the road that connects the region to Armenia.

As of Monday, 6,650 refugees had been registered in Armenia, the government said on Facebook. On Sunday, the number was around a thousand. Around 1,100 received emergency shelter from the Armenian government and another thousand found their own accommodation. The government has promised to provide accommodation to everyone, with around 4,000 already considered in need, according to the statement.

Leaders of the approximately 120,000 Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh told the Reuters news agency that they did not want to live under the Azerbaijani government and would leave the region for fear of suffering persecution and ethnic cleansing. The enclave was already internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan denies accusations of ethnic cleansing and says it will guarantee the rights of Armenians who remain in the enclave, but many refugees who arrived in Armenia have said they have no intention of returning.

Fuel tank explosion

At least 200 people were injured and an unspecified number of people died in an explosion at a fuel tank near Stepanakert, the office of the human rights commissioner of the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh said late on Monday. The cause of the explosion was unclear.

Images circulated on social media showed large flames. Politician Metakse Akopjan said that at the time of the accident, many people were queuing for gas there because they wanted to drive to Armenia.

Türkiye’s support for Azerbaijan

On Monday, representatives from Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan met for the second time in as many days, this time in the city of Khojaly, in the disputed region. A first meeting in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh last week did not bring tangible results. The outcome of the second meeting, again under Russian mediation, was initially unclear.

Also on Monday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his ally. The Turkish presidential office said the meeting served to discuss the latest “events” in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Erdogan congratulated his counterpart on the “historic success” of the swift military operation, according to Turkish state news agency Anadolu, while Aliyev said the region was heading in the right direction thanks in part to Turkish support.

Aliyev said there would be no ethnic persecution of Armenians, assuring that all inhabitants of Nagorno-Karabakh would be treated as Azerbaijanis, regardless of their nationality.

