CE Saturday, July 30, 2022, 3:39 p.m.



The Iraqi crisis has intensified this Saturday. Thousands of supporters of the cleric Muqtada al Sadr, the strong man of the country, have stormed the Parliament in Baghdad for the second time in a week in incidents that have caused at least 60 injuries in clashes with the Police. Demonstrators were protesting inside the city’s security zone against the candidacy for prime minister of the religious leader’s main opponent: Mohamed Shia al-Sudani, a pro-Iranian Shiite politician. At that time, a crowd has once again taken over the Legislative building, located in the Green Zone itself and which houses the government headquarters and most embassies.

“The protesters have passed the frontline concrete barriers that the Iraqi security forces have placed on the Al Jumhuriya bridge, in an attempt to reach the Green Zone,” the Shafaq agency said, triggering the intervention. of the agents. The Police have launched tear gas and thrown jets of water at the demonstrators, which has not prevented thousands of them from accessing Parliament, where they have begun an indefinite sit-in. Other groups have gone to the headquarters of the Supreme Court and the Judicial Council, which raises fears of an increase in clashes. The two buildings are protected by police and military.

The Ministry of Health has reported on the incorporation of health personnel to hospitals and ambulances to assist the wounded. Virtually all the main streets and bridges in Baghdad are blocked and life in the city has come to a standstill. The shops have closed their doors and numerous neighbors have taken refuge in their homes while a crowd of followers of the clergyman walks through the urban center. Many of them have gathered in Tahir Square where slogans against the pro-Iranian Coordination Framework coalition have been heard. The demonstrators have directed their criticism against the candidate of this coalition, Al Sudani, the Iranian influence in the politics of Iraq and corruption.

Fear of a violent drift



The escalation of tension worries the Executive, whose acting Prime Minister, Mustafá al Kazemi, has asked the crowd to protest peacefully and the security forces to protect official headquarters and embassies in the Green Zone. For its part, the movement headed by Al Sadr has blamed the tension on the rival bloc, which he accuses of corruption and “having stolen money from Iraq.”

Although the Sadrists won the elections last October, the obstacles subsequently applied by the Coordination Framework to any negotiations have prevented the formation of a stable government, which led the 73 deputies of the group led by the cleric to withdraw from Parliament in June. . The Iraqi political system includes Sunnis, Shiites and Kurds, but the ability to share power has been diluted by corruption and the self-interest of each faction. The country called its first democratic elections in 2005 after the US invasion two years earlier that ended Saddam Hussein’s regime.

Despite his withdrawal, Al Sadr has continued to summon his faithful to public mobilizations where he denounces corrupt political practices and demands the resumption of talks to form the Government. The most massive occurred in the middle of this month of July, when he gathered hundreds of thousands of followers. In the protest this Saturday, the Government has ordered the deployment of special Police units not only in the capital but in other cities for fear that the discontent marches will spread throughout the country. Mustafa al Kazemi has warned that the agents are trained to “take all legal measures when maintaining order.”

Civil organizations are very concerned about the possibility of a violent drift in the political confrontation. The growing instability and the prolonged vacuum when it comes to making far-reaching decisions have caused the population to become deeply fed up. The coronavirus epidemic has collapsed the health system and forced the closure of thousands of businesses in the last two years. Unemployment multiplies, students protest the lack of scholarships and the state’s indebtedness has made it impossible to pay social salaries and pensions. All this has led to the poverty level increasing from 20% in 2018 to 30% last year. Politically, the frustration is also widening. Iraqis complain about the interventionism of the United States and Iran in local politics and, as if that were not enough, the government stalemate has prevented Iraq from taking advantage of the rise in oil prices due to the Russian-Ukrainian war despite being the second crude oil producer in the world.