Thousands of citizens approached Jerusalem by noon on July 22 as part of a mass march against the government’s judicial reform. As writes The Times of Israelthe column of people stretched for several kilometers, hundreds more gathered on the bridges crossing the route, cheering the marchers.

The protest march began a few days ago. Then a small group of activists moved from Tel Aviv in the direction of the holy city. Most of the route took place in extreme heat, the participants had to move uphill. Despite this, new protesters joined the group.

The publication notes that there is no official information on the number of march participants. Traffic on the highway between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem is difficult.

More convoys of vehicles are expected to arrive in the area on July 22 afternoon, and probably thousands more will join the march on the final stretch through Jerusalem.

The day before, Israeli police used water cannons to disperse protesters against the government’s judicial reform. Protesters blocked the Ayalon Highway. The police detained seven people.

On July 6, Izvestia correspondent Nikita Kulyukhin showed the situation on the streets of Tel Aviv. According to him, people came out to protest with the world and did not want clashes with the police. However, in the first hours of the rally, a car with a water cannon began to disperse the participants.

Protests have been going on in Israel since the beginning of the year. They are opposed to judicial reform, which should give the Knesset more control over the judiciary. The Knesset will have the power to overrule Supreme Court decisions on laws and government decisions, and to appoint its judges.