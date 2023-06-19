Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Security forces stand on prison watchtowers in Antalya, Turkey. © Gero Breloer/dpa

The human rights situation in Turkey is catastrophic. Thousands of political prisoners are in overcrowded prisons. There could be an amnesty in October.

Ankara – The Türkiye has become a problem child in the past ten years. Not only economic problems plague the country, too When it comes to human rights, the country has massive problems. Thousands of people are still in prison for political reasons. “Because our society wants it, especially on the way to the second century of the republic, work has started on a comprehensive amnesty law, with the effective date set for October 29,” said former Development Minister Müslüm Dogan (HDP) in an interview.

This was also confirmed by AKP MP Galip Ensarioglu. “There could be an amnesty,” said Ensarioglu 10Haber. Ensarioglu also said yes to the question of whether the amnesty would come on October 29. The AKPMP has since rowed back and claims on Twitter that she did not make these statements.

A quarter of all court processes in Turkey are unfair

According to the Turkish human rights organization “Adil Yasam Dernegi” (translated: Association for a Just Life), around a quarter of all court cases in the past ten years have not been fair. In addition, club chairman Muhammet Haluk Cavusoglu complained in an interview with the newspaper Aydin Denge Gazetesi about overcrowded prisons. The prisons would have a capacity for 270,000 prisoners. As of May 2, 2023, there were 356,587 prisoners, including dozens of journalists.

Türkiye only a “moderate autocracy”

The figures from international organizations also confirm that the country is doing pretty badly when it comes to human rights. In the current rule of law index of the non-governmental organization “World Justice Project”, the country now ranks 116th out of 140 countries. In the so-called “Democracy Matrix” of the University of Würzburg, Turkey comes in at 132nd place out of 177 countries and is thus in the category of “moderate autocracies”. It has also become even more difficult for the media in the country. Turkey is only 165th out of 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders Press Freedom Index.

The country still has a lot of catching up to do. Not only are Turkish prisons full of political prisoners, but also hundreds of children and babies, repeatedly denounces Ömer Faruk Gegerlioglu from the Green Left Party YSP. (Erkan Pehlivan)