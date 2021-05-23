Two weeks after the second round of the presidential elections, tens of thousands of Peruvians have taken to the streets to demonstrate against the conservative candidate, Keiko Fujimori. The protesters joined the protests in 22 regions of the country to condemn the application of Alberto Fujimori’s daughter, whom the Prosecutor’s Office accuses of money laundering, criminal organization and obstruction of justice for the undeclared millionaire contributions of the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht and other companies during their 2011 and 2016 campaigns. Peruvians abroad held similar sit-ins in Sydney, Brussels and Paris, among other cities. According to the polls, Fujimori is four points below rural teacher Pedro Castillo, the leftist candidate for the Peru Libre party.

In addition to the accusation of the leader of the conservative Popular Force party, for whom the Prosecutor’s Office has requested 30 years in prison, her father and three former health ministers of the Alberto Fujimori government face charges of crimes against life and serious injuries caused to sterilized women against her will in the 1990s. A judge must decide whether to open the trial in the coming weeks and the presidential candidate has announced that she will pardon her father if she wins the election.

More information

The march organized by the relatives of the victims of the regime of autocrat Alberto Fujimori and human rights activists has had its largest call in the capital this Saturday. The slogans “Fujimori never again” and “Keiko no va” accompanied a strong anti-corruption demand. “We want to see the corrupt prisoners, not in the Palace (of government)”, “Do not run away from justice, Mrs. K”, said some of the posters.

For the first time in the last decade, the investigation into the Government’s forced sterilizations has not been shelved, but the prosecutor is moving forward in a case that includes 1,307 women. However, human rights organizations – based on state information – estimate that some 300,000 people were sterilized without consent, with deception or under pressure to lose social assistance or to be denounced.

“Justice cannot be denied to people who have been murdered and sterilized by Fujimori. You have to remember: we cannot allow people who refuse to acknowledge these facts to rule us, ”said Paola, a 34-year-old Social Sciences graduate, during the demonstration. “I am against his candidacy because if he wins, Keiko Fujimori will not only hinder the judicial process, but he will pardon his father and the judicial processes could be altered.”

The massive march in Lima followed the route of similar mobilizations carried out against Fujimori in 2011 and 2016. This time, the relatives and relatives of victims of the La Cantuta and Barrios Altos massacres, crimes for which the former president is serving a 25-year sentence from prison, led the mobilization. This was joined by university students, LGTBI groups, cyclists, cultural organizations, left-wing political groups, labor unions and activists against the private pension system imposed by the Fujimori government.

Martín, an employee of the tourism sector, wore a chinstrap with the phrase “No to the AFPs” and walked carrying a strident green banner that read: “No to Keiko.” “I am here because during the government of his father the Bologna Minister of Economy implemented the private pension system that has harmed us,” said the 30-year-old citizen.

Subscribe here to the newsletter of EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region