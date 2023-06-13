Three people died in Cuba as a result of torrential rains that have been falling for several days in the east and center of the country, causing severe material damage and the evacuation of thousands of people, according to what the authorities announced Monday.

The rains began on Thursday and decreased in abundance on Monday, but relief operations continue in a number of provinces in eastern Cuba, including Holguín, Camaguey, Granma, Santiago and Las Tunas, as well as in the province of Sancti Spiritus in the center.

On Monday, the Civil Defense in Camaguey announced in a statement that the body of a 56-year-old man had been found at a dam, and another 67-year-old man’s death was being investigated.

In Granma, about 7,500 people were evacuated from their homes, and about 700 hectares of cultivated land in Las Tunas were swept away.

Granma authorities reported Friday that a man in his 60s had drowned.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel promised Sunday, “We will rise and we will not forget anyone.”

Bridges, roads and sewage networks were damaged, and trains heading from Havana to the east of the country were stopped.