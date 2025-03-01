Thousands of people throw themselves back into the street in Valencia to demand the resignation of Mazón

Thousands of people have returned to fifth time to the streets of Valencia as every month since the Dana tragedy occurred on October 29. The objectives of them, ask for responsibilities for the 227 dead people (with three missing) and with the spotlight especially on the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón.

The protest, which has started again on Colón Street, is headed by a banner with the registration “our relatives have died for your incompetence. Murderers ”. This is sustained by the Association of Victims of Dana 29-O, and members of civil society or the Valencian political opposition also participate. Among the images that prevail among the participants are those of the victims who lost their lives that fateful day, some images of memory that are also splashed with others of Mazón for those who practice practically in the same proportion both their resignation and their imprisonment with shouts as “mazón resignation” or “the president, to Picasent” (locality in which the Valencian prison is located).

In the header they have been associations of victims and affected people, such as Marc Ferri, of Per L’Horta; Amparo, 112; Òscar Llago, from the Massanassa Local Committee; Maria Josep Gradolí; o Cler Catarroja.

Among the protest attendees is the neighbor of Catarroja Rosa María Álvarez, who has expressed, in statements to the media, which has come on behalf of the collective of families of fatalities of October 29 “to ask, once again, the resignation, this time already inexcusable, by Carlos Mazón.” “We cannot endure anymore, for families this week has been very bad. We cannot endure another lie, it’s something every day, every minute. He has not represented us since the 29th “, has censored, to which he added that his attitude” is a mockery “because he has not attended them” at any time “although the chief of the Consell” does not stop saying ‘I am with you’ “.

On the other hand, the affected Susana has spoken on behalf of her husband José Ruiz Torrecilla, who died before the alarm sounded. “Every day that passes, this man continues to appear on TV and makes us comment that he kills us. Every day that passes, it is a shame that the PP took our hair, ”he lamented.

For its part, Mariló Gradolí, of the Victims Association October 29, 2024, has regretted that the pain of the victims is “very immense”: “There are 75 affected villages and many people who are not here because an alert was not launched.” In this sense, he has reiterated that people “are not going to tire of saying that an alert in time had saved many lives, most of them.”

For his part, Ernesto Martínez, who lost his sister because of the Dana and her niece is one of the people who are still missing, has affirmed that the ‘president’ “right now does not represent himself. It is hiding like rats. ”

Protest in the ‘mascletà’

The protest that runs at this time the streets of Valencia is the second that has taken place today in the capital of Turia after which this noon has occurred in the town hall square during the first ‘Mascletà’ of the Fallas, a protest that, however, has not had a direct receiver since the president has not been present in the balcony along with the rest of the authorities.

With this absence Mazón completed the circle of seven days practically round for its misery, a few black days that began on Saturday with a protest in a bastion of the PP like Orihuela. On Sunday he continued with an absence in the ‘crida’ fallera (gun that officially begins the parties) that already revealed his strategy to avoid any non -essential exposure to the public. On Monday, the president placed only the spotlights on his head during the already famous conference at the Ritz when he returned to enter fully on October 29 where Mazón already seems to live caught in time.

After putting back on the central track and with the breath of the judge who investigates the Dana, snorting in the cogote, the president has shown a change of course in his strategy regarding the management of the DANA: you have to reduce water, no matter the political responsibility, the criminal responsibility only matters. Given this, and four months later, the magical time appeared: at 8:28 p.m. on October 29, the time at which Mazón arrived at the Cecopi on the day of the catastrophe and that moves him away from the responsibility of the sending of the questioned message of the mass alert, an arrival that on Friday sought to certify with an image, that of Mazón greeting the tier upon arrival at the emergency management center, after arriving from his controversy food.