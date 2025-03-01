Thousands of people – 30,000 according to the figures provided by the Government Delegation – have participated in a new demonstration to demand the “inexcusable” resignation of the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, has traveled this Saturday afternoon, four months after the Dana, the streets of the center of Valencia in order to “ask for responsibility” to the chief of the Consell, since they consider that they consider that His attitude “is a mockery.”

The fifth protest Against the head of the Valencian Executive for the management of the Dana – which left 224 deaths and three missing – has started this Saturday, after 6:18 p.m., on Columbus Street, on the corner with Russafa. The demonstration – with the music of the Red Estrella de Benimaclet group – has been headed by a banner with the motto ‘Our relatives have died for your incompetence. Murderers’, along with associations of victims and affected people.

In addition, other banners have joined with messages such as ‘Mazón resisted’ – with black bow in grief and Mazón’s photo face down-, ‘Neither forget or forgiveness, Mazón resignation’; ‘Mazón, resignation and prison’; ‘Criminal’; ‘Mazoff’; ‘Mazón, not stones. ARA you are not. ‘ Likewise, there have been some with photos of deceased relatives and messages such as ‘Justice for my husband and my children’, ‘Mazón, you have killed it’ and ‘Victims of Mazón’. They have also shouted slogans such as “Mazón resignation ‘,’ The ‘President’ A Picasent ‘or’ No Són Morts, Son Assasinats’.

“Inexcusable”

A neighbor of Catarroja and representative of the group of families of fatalities of October 29, Rosa María Álvarezhe has claimed “once again, the resignation, this time already inexcusable, by Carlos Mazón”.

“We can no longer endure, for families this week has been very bad. It has not represented us since the 29th,” he has censored, to which he added that his attitude “is a mockery” because he has not attended them “at any time” although the chief of the Consell “does not stop saying ‘I am with you'”. Also has argued that “No political party is manipulating the victims.”

For her part, Susana, another affected, has spoken on behalf of her husband José Ruiz, who died before the alarm sounded. “Every day that passes, this man – mall – continues to appear on TV and He makes comments with which he is killing us. Every day that passes, it is a shame that the PP took our hair, “he lamented.

“It is undesirable that every day tears are crying that you cannot make this man resign and Go showing the face out there. At least, we are getting him to go through all the secondary streets and through all the secondary doors wherever he goes, that he is hidden from the back doors, as he deserves. We have the stomach undone of seeing this scoundrel, “he criticized.

The pain is “very immense”

Likewise, Mariló Gradolí, of the Association Victims October 29, 2024, He regretted that the pain of the victims is “very immense”: “There are 75 affected villages and many people who are not here because an alert was not launched.”

In this sense, he has reiterated that people “are not going to tire of saying that an alert in time had saved many lives, most of them.” “Therefore, There is a responsibility That we want to ask, what is in court, but also social, “he said, while demanding from Mazón that” already resigns by the dignity of all Valencians. “

Likewise, the representative of the Local Catarroja Reconstruction Committee, Borja Ramírezhe regretted that “they stayed alone”: “There was no associative fabric to the one to grab us to begin to rebuild and to get ahead. We will claim that we need people, organize all the civil society of the peoples to work for reconstruction. Because if we are not all together in this, there will be no reconstruction,” he said.

For its part, Ernesto Martínezwho lost his sister because of the Dana and her niece is one of the people who are still missing, has affirmed that the ‘president’ “right now does not represent himself. He is hiding like rats.”

“Today has not been. In La Crida was not, which is the biggest day in Valencia,” he said, while he has questioned “Why is the maximum representative of a town in the most important day in Valencia?”. “Let us ask ourselves why”he has reiterated and denounced that “he is laughing at a whole town, not just the victims.”





Reading of the manifesto

After touring Colón Street towards Porta de la Mar, in Navarro Reverter, the manifesto has been read, about 7:50 p.m., by three spokesmen of the collective of relatives of fatalities of fatalities of October 29; Encarna Martínez, Sonia Fuster and Rosa María Álvarezthat have been excited.

The three have remembered their relatives and their legacies, who “are still present” and have stressed that “every gesture we share has a part of them.” They have also regretted that their deaths “could have been saved.” “If those with power and responsibility to act They would have done it in time and in the correct way, all or almost all would have saved themselves. And although only one would have done it, they would have saved the world. However, they chose not to do so, “they have reproached, among shouts of ‘Mazón resisted’.

In the manifesto, they have stressed that “It was not the rain, nor the ravine, nor the river, but the irresponsibility of those with the obligation to act. “” His relatives, we will fight for his memory and demand that justice arrive for all those who, being able to save all these lives, did not do so, “they have asserted.

In addition, they have asked citizens not to forget “what happened, who died, who helped and who has to pay for all these totally avoidable deaths.” “Because a people who forget is doomed to repeat their own history. Not only do we have to take into account everything that has happened, but, if we do well, united as a society, we will prevent this from being repeated, “they have sustained.

Subsequently, the spokesmen have appointed those killed in the Dana, with their motes, given the emotion of family members and the applause of the protesters. Finally, they have read the poem of Vicent Andrés Estellés ‘Assumes la Veu d’an Poble’ to “express the strength of being a people”.

After this reading, a minute of silence has been carried out and at 8:11 p.m. the alarm has sounded, simulating the ES-Alert. Subsequently, three representatives of the reconstruction committees have read another manifesto in which the action of the organized civil population has valued and considered “essential” to constitute in Local emergency committees and reconstruction in the affected municipalities.





“Without community or neighborhood there is no reconstruction, there is corruption.” “Leaving the mud together and without anyone staying behind is the Valencian form of struggle and resistance. With mazón there is no reconstruction. Resignation mazón, “they have settled.

“He was not in front”

The demonstration has also attended the PSPV-PSOE union, José Muñoz, That before the protest, in statements to the media, he has criticized that Mazón “is a person who was not in charge of the emergency”: “He is already found as a fact and still does not give the appropriate responsibilities.”

“We have tired of demanding both information and Mazón’s responsibility with his resignation, but we see that he does not,” he said, while he has insisted on claiming Alberto Núñez Feijóo “Let decisions, give the face and dismiss Carlos Mazón once and for all.”

The PSOE asks Feijóo to move a file

In this sense, the Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities and General Secretary of the PSPV-PSOE, Diana Morant, has urged the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, to “put television” and “listen again what the Valencians want to tell him.”

This has spoken this Saturday in statements to the media during his visit to Picanya, one of the municipalities affected by the Dana, where he has met with the mayor of the municipality, Josep Almenar. For the minister, this demonstration “is an acclaiming cry of Valencian society that asks Mr. Mazón to leave the Generalitat.” “Therefore, it is not the PSPV who asks for it, The street does it, society“He stressed.