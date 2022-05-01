Thousands of people took to the streets this Sunday in Murcia at a party on May 1 in which the thermometers soared and the masks were conspicuous by their absence. The protesters toured the Gran Vía claiming the achievements made during these years of the pandemic, such as the COVID ERTE, the teleworking law or the increase in the interprofessional minimum wage. The convening unions, Workers’ Commissions, UGT and USO, put the emphasis, however, on continuing to advance on other fronts, such as updating the agreements and raising wages.

Santiago Navarro, general secretary of the Workers’ Commissions, emphasized the importance of this event, which “is the party in which workers demonstrate to demand that collective bargaining in the Region be definitively reactivated.” In this regard, he noted that two out of three agreements are currently unsigned. “It’s a problem because workers are continually losing purchasing power,” he stressed.

Navarro also assured that another of the objectives of this protest day is “to ensure consolidated rights in these two years of pandemic, in terms of pensions, hiring…”. The leader of Commissions stressed that the protesters demand that the Government strengthen the public sector. “In recent months we have been checking how it is deteriorating at a forced pace,” he stressed. “There are a thousand health workers who have already stopped hiring since March and in the IMSS 172 workers are going to be seen on the street at this time.” Navarro assured that he did not understand the attitude of the regional government because “the pandemic has not yet disappeared.”

The secretary of the UGT, Antonio Jiménez, wanted, for his part, to recognize the working class and the union organizations for the “achievements” achieved in recent years. “We have been in the negotiation trying to twist the arm of those neoliberal policies that since the 2008 crisis have brought a lot of misery to the workers and their families.”

Jiménez took advantage of this vindictive appointment to remember the reality that Ukraine is suffering after the Russian invasion and send a message of solidarity to the Ukrainian families who are suffering the worst consequences of that war«.

The UGT leader highlighted the “difficult situation” that workers are going through today with the invasion of Ukraine and inflationary pressure as a backdrop. “He is threatening the gains that have been made in recent years,” he stressed. “We are talking about the COVID ERTE, which have sustained employment in this country; of the teleworking law; of the laborization of the riders, of the very important increase in the interprofessional minimum wage…».

Jiménez assured that “we are opening a new stage” and, although he defended the results of the negotiation, he acknowledged that his union is not satisfied. “We have to talk to contain prices and that wages do not continue to lose purchasing power.” He remarked that in the Region “there are 200,000 workers whose working conditions have not been updated.” Some of them, he denounced, have agreements that have gone more than ten years without touching a comma.

Pepe Sáez, leader of USO, emphasized, for his part, that “without raising wages there is no way out” and lamented the impoverishment of the working class. “Wage increases are being set below the CPI and it is an issue that has been alarming,” he stressed.