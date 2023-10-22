Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Relatives of Hamas hostages spoke at a rally in Berlin. Federal President Steinmeier called for the protection of Jewish life in Germany.

Berlin – Under the motto “Stand up against terror, hatred and anti-Semitism – in solidarity and compassion for Israel,” thousands of people gathered at a major rally in Berlin on Sunday (October 22nd). A broad alliance of civil actors under the auspices of the German-Israeli Society called for the meeting. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also spoke on stage, as did relatives of German hostages who are in the hands of Hamas. They demanded their liberation.

Israel War: Relatives of Hamas hostages speak at a demonstration in Berlin

In a speech, relative Roni Roman spoke about her sister, who had been kidnapped with her child by Hamas. “Today is my sister’s birthday, I’m standing here in front of you alone, I don’t know where she is, I can’t hold her in my arms,” ​​said the woman. “Time is running out for my sister and more than 200 people held captive in Gaza.” The participants in the demonstration sang the birthday song “Happy Birthday” for their kidnapped sister.

Participants of a pro-Israel demonstration at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin wave Israeli flags. © Monika Skolimowska/dpa

Yoni Asher, whose daughters and wife were kidnapped, said: “I want to say to my daughter and my wife: please hold on, your father loves you, don’t be afraid, hug each other. Our love will win and you will return to my arms.” Numerous demonstrators waved Israeli flags, and Iranian and Kurdish flags could also be seen. There were also banners with slogans like “Stop terror against Jews!” It also read: “I mourn with the families of the Israeli victims – and the civilian victims among the Palestinians.” Some participants held up photos of hostages.

War in the Middle East: Thousands of people show solidarity with Israel

The organizers spoke of 25,000 participants, the Berlin police, who were there with a massive contingent, of 10,000. The mood was good, as a spokeswoman said in the afternoon. After the riots of the past few days, Berlin’s governing mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) said: “Arson attacks on synagogues, attacks on Jews – these are arson attacks and attacks right in the heart of our city, and we will not allow that.”

At the demonstration, Federal President Steinmeier called for the protection of Jewish life throughout Germany. He said that protecting Jewish life is a state responsibility – “but it is also a civic duty.” Steinmeier expressly asked “everyone in our country to accept this civic duty.” In view of the anti-Semitic riots of the past few days, he called it “unbearable that Jews are afraid again today – in this country of all places.”

War in Israel – Demonstration in Berlin: “Anti-Semitism is a red line”

Steinmeier emphasized that it was unbearable that Jewish parents no longer sent their children to school and that the Berlin Holocaust Memorial had to be protected by the police. “Every single attack on Jews and Jewish institutions is a shame for Germany.” Hatred of Israel should not be tolerated. “Anti-Semitism is a red line.” Steinmeier called out to the hostages’ relatives: “We Germans are suffering, we are praying, we are pleading with you.” The Germans wanted to do everything for the hostages’ release. Steinmeier appealed to the hostage takers to release the innocent people.

A few hours earlier, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had emphasized at the inauguration of a newly built synagogue in Dessau-Roßlau, Anhalt: “Jewish life is and remains a part of Germany. It belongs here.” Several representatives of German politics invoked cross-party support for Israel.

However, SPD leader Saskia Esken warned against “fundamental hatred of Islam”. The many Muslims who lived peacefully in Germany “do not deserve this hatred,” said Esken. CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann demanded: “There should be no demonstrations celebrating the actions of Hamas.” (vk/dpa)