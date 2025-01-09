The total number of signatories amounts to nearly 35,000. “Now is the time for the Nobel committee and all those who are allowed to make nominations to take action,” its promoter launched.

Thousands of people have signed a petition to ask for the Nobel Peace Prize for Gisèle Pelicotthe woman her ex-husband drugged and raped along with 50 other men for almost a decade.

The initiative originated in the United Kingdom. «No one deserves the Nobel Peace Prize more than Pelicot. Now is the time for the Nobel committee and all those who are allowed to make nominations to take action,” wrote the co-founder of the Women’s Equality Party, Catherine Mayer, who launched the petition. on the ‘change.org’ portal.

Pelicot, 72, was drugged by her now ex-husband and later raped by him and dozens of strangers for several years while I slept.

The woman she has become a heroineadmired by women around the world for her strength and fortitude during the trial that took place over the past month and in which both Dominique Pelicot and the rest of the abusers were convicted.









“It is hard to think of any form of violence that poses a greater challenge to peace than sexual violence. “It is endemic and gender,” Mayer launched. “Gisele Pelicot went through the fog of misinformation by renouncing her anonymity to attend the trial and give testimony,” he added.

The petition was initially launched in English on December 20 and has subsequently gained followers. This Thursday, specifically, more than 18,000 people signed it, so The total now amounts to 34,324.