A massive march with thousands of people traveled through Santiago de Compostela this Sunday to show the rejection of the “Galician people”according to the organizers, against the installation in Palas de Rei (Lugo) of a pulp macroplant developed by Greenfiber, a subsidiary of the Portuguese Altri and the Galician Greenalia.

Before the start of the march, the presidents of the Ulloa Viva Platform, Marta Gontá, and of the Platform in Defense of the Ría de Arousa (PDRA), Xaquín Rubido, have criticized the Xunta’s industrial model because, they say, it will destroy the heart native of Galicia, both in the A Ulloa region, in Lugo; such as in the Arousa estuary, where the water used in the pulp mill process would flow.

“We are neighbors who send a message to Altri, Greenalia and the Xunta: our daughters are going to inherit a productive estuary, fertile land and clean air and water. And it’s not negotiable.”assured Gontá, who stressed that this project “is not going to bring any of this” and that is why they show their rejection.

For Rubido, the Xunta lacks “legitimacy to impose this productive model”, and has warned that thousands of families from the agricultural and livestock sector, the world of the sea and the tourism sector are affected by a project that “goes against the social majority of Galicia.”

The march, called with the slogan “A Xunta non pode calar todo un country. Altri Non” (The union, social and environmental organizations.

The national spokesperson for the BNG, Ana Pontón, has highlighted the “tide of dignity” of the Galicians in a “historic” demonstration that “is telling the PP that it does not want polluting macrocellulose in the rural heart of the country that puts the way of life, eight thousand jobs and means a mortgage for the future.”

Pontón has criticized the “mega-polluting” and “destruction of the territory” model that, in his opinion, the installation of this project would imply and that it is solely and exclusively due to the fact that the president of the Xunta, Alfonso Rueda, “acts as a salesperson for a multinational”

The march took place in a festive and demanding atmosphere, with numerous posters, banners and slogans: “If she is so good, take her to Moncloa“; “Wheel, back away, the water is not yours”; “The water is ours and not made of cellulose” and “Galicia as a whole rejects the pulp mill”, among others.

The PSdeG has announced the participation of its parliamentary vice spokesperson, Lara Mendez.