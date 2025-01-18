Thousands of people protest against Trump in Washington: “I can’t believe this country has elected this criminal again”

The chants of the thousands of people protesting against Donald Trump’s return to power condense in the air. The cloudy and humid day dulls the colors of the banners. “No to the technological oligarchy” and “regulate weapons, not women” are some of the slogans printed on cardboard and posters. Although the most popular object this Saturday are the little flags with the drawing of Princess Leia with David Bowie’s mythical lightning bolt crossing her face that says: “We are the resistance.”

Two days before the Presidential Inauguration, thousands of people took to the streets this Saturday to protest against the new administration that threatens to undermine the rights of women, migrants, racial minorities and the LGTBIQ+ group. There are also proclamations against the Gaza war and the massacre committed by Israel. The capital is one of the many points in the country where protests have been called to reject Trump.

The demonstration is the echo of the massive Women’s March that eight years ago also traveled through the streets of Washington until reaching the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall. This year the number of attendees has deflated — from half a million to about 50,000 people, depending on the organization—as well as the spirits.

“I can’t believe that this country has voted for this criminal again. I feel really discouraged and worried,” explains Susie, 72, who eight years after participating in the Women’s March has traveled again from Massachusetts to rejoin the renamed People’s March. Susi acknowledges that there are not as many protesters this time because “many people simply feel paralyzed because they don’t know what to expect.” Beside him, Lisa, 75, adds: “Some of my friends haven’t come because they are saving energy for the next four years.”

In the last election, white women were one of the key groups that helped return Trump to the White House. Despite the repeal of the right to abortion and policies that threaten women’s autonomy, the number of women who voted for the Republican on November 5 increased compared to the 2016 elections. 53% of white women They voted for Trump compared to 52% eight years ago.

“Clearly, there was a point of racism among white women in not voting for Kamala Harris – reflects Susie – I was horrified when I found out that, basically, white women made us lose this election.” Last August, within the framework of the Democratic Convention in Chicago, a black Uber driver asked to leave behind the idea of ​​“the first black woman to become president.” “Just say first female president. If we say the black thing, unfortunately there are people who will not join,” he commented in the car.

“Feminism is still too white. Even so, I believe that black people must continue to get involved in the fight,” explains Alana. This 22-year-old has come from Missouri with her friend Katajia to protest this Saturday. Unlike Susie and Lisa, Alana is not discouraged. “I feel like this motivates me even more to raise my voice. I don’t want them to think they’ve won. He may have won the election, but he won’t keep winning. “We are ready to fight,” he explains. For both, it is their first demonstration against Trump.

The next administration is not only a threat to women’s rights, it constitutes the creation of a “hypermasculine” government. “Trump and his people want to establish hypermasculinity. They want to be so masculine that to achieve this they want to take away our power,” reflects Katajia. Both women acknowledge that they have noticed how the men around them are “very obsessed with hypermasculinity” due to the influencers and podcasters they follow. “But we can still convince them, we have to be more open and talk to them more,” says Alana.

At the head of the demonstration is Aaron Hurley, he is 40 years old and identifies with both masculine, feminine and neuter pronouns. Tied around her neck is a green scarf like the one Argentinian women used to fight for the right to abortion. Hurley made his transition public just a year ago and is still “exploring” his identity. “I’m very scared. Here, surrounded by people who understand and respect me, I feel a little better, but in a few days this is going to turn into hell,” he explains.

Trump has put the LGTBIQ+ group in the spotlight and made it the target of his followers’ fury. Hurley comments on how he has noticed an increase in hate, just as the election campaign progressed until Trump’s victory. “I am very concerned for my safety.” One of the first executive actions that the Republican has promised to carry out is to ban trans women from women’s sports.

Before reaching the Lincoln Memorial, the first boycott attempt has already taken place. A man with the distinctive red MAGA hat and a loudspeaker has begun to berate the protesters. Once there, some moments of tension were repeated in the presence of some Trump supporters, who have already arrived in Washington to watch the inauguration. Although due to the cold, they will have to settle for watching it through the screens of the Capital One stadium, since the Republican will be sworn in inside the Capitol.