After a week full of bad news for Groningen, thousands of people came to the Groningen Vismarkt on Saturday evening for a torchlight procession under the motto ‘respect for Groningen’. It is estimated that between eight and ten thousand people attended the march through the center of the city.

Among them were Groningen residents who are angry because they heard last week that gas production will probably be doubled this year. And fellow provincials who waited in line for hours on Monday for a subsidy of 10,000 euros for overdue maintenance of their homes. Hospital employees and patients also attended who heard this week that pediatric heart surgery is disappearing from Groningen and is being concentrated in the Randstad.

The aim was to “really gain recognition for the suffering that has been done to us,” said Coert Fossen of the Groninger Soil Movement, one of the initiators of the protest, on stage facing the crowd. In addition to the thousands of people who attended, more than 200,000 people had also digitally lit a torch in solidarity with the people of Groningen. Five years ago, a massive torchlight procession was held in Groningen because of the consequences of gas extraction.

Shortly after eight a woman’s voice came from behind the stage. “Why don’t you lay Grönnens then?” she cried. And en masse the crowd started to sing the Groningen national anthem and the procession with torches started moving. On the way, people encountered dozens of tractors who showed their support with horns and flashing lights. There was dancing to live music, students sang Groningen hits. And through all the streets came the cry: “What do we want? Respect!”

NRC spoke to several participants in the march.

Gerry Kuipers (68) from Appingedam

Gerry Kuipers

Photo Mark Middel



With his van and scooter in the back, Gerry Kuipers drove from Appingedam to Groningen on Saturday evening. ‘Dizze Grunneger is fed up’, reads on the back of his scooter. “What are you so worried about Gerry?” people asked him. “There’s nothing you can do about it,” they said.

“Well,” says Gerry. “I can also stay at home with a beer in the right hand and a remote control in the left hand. Surely that will help?”

He will not be on his own at the Vismarkt on Saturday evening. “No, I am here for my two children and three grandchildren aged 12, 13 and 14. I don’t have a long future on this planet, but she does. And my grandchildren are afraid to be home. Bang…” He pauses and lets out some tears. “Afraid of the quakes. And that eats you up.”

Desiree Niemeijer (59) from Gasselte

Desiree Niemeijer

Photo Mark Middel



Desiree Niemeijer holds a banner with a huge heart in the air. “That’s my heart child”, she points to her son (27) a little further on. “Six days after his birth, he turned out to have a heart defect and had to go to hospital in Groningen. There he stayed for 77 days. Every day my husband and I went back and forth twice, before and after work.”

This week she heard that the UMCG hospital in Groningen is losing its pediatric heart surgery department, because this specialism is nationally concentrated in Rotterdam and Utrecht. “Perhaps it is better for the quality of care, but what about the rest? How should people from the North do that? How are they going to visit their child?”

That’s why she’s here. “But also because of the earthquakes, five years ago I was also here.”

Wini Douma (65) and her neighbor Izaak Tigchelaar (70) from Groningen

Wini Douma

Photo Mark Middel



A frog rears its head above the crowd. Below is Wini Douma with her neighbor Izaak Tigchelaar. That frog, a green cuddly toy, represents the possible future of Groningen, says Douma. “Due to the climate, the rise in sea level and the removal of the gas, the soil will become increasingly soggy. Will the Groningen houses completely disappear?” Hence the text ‘After gas a swamp?’ on her protest sign.

Although they both live on the outskirts of the city, they have also experienced earthquakes. And cracks in their house. In addition, Tigchelaar was digitally queuing up on Monday for the subsidy for making his home more sustainable, but he was fishing behind the net. “I was logged in for 14 hours, but still fell outside the boat. That doesn’t feel good.”

He actually didn’t want to come, because of corona. “But I heard the sound of the tractors and saw the lights of them and then I knew: I have to be here.”

Mark van der Flier (46) and his son Mees (12) from Finsterwolde

Mark van der Flier and his son Mees

Photo Mark Middel



“It’s a drama,” says Mark van der Flier from Finsterwolde, which is located on the edge of the earthquake area. But that doesn’t mean he gets less of it. “We have an earthmoving company and the suffering that the damage settlement and the reinforcement of houses cause to our employees is very bad. Nothing just happens.”

Five years ago, he didn’t join the torch relay. “We thought then that it would all be solved in Groningen. But now, five years later, nothing has happened. Gas extraction was supposed to stop, but now it is doubled. That is completely unbelievable. Yes, I am quite furious.”

His son Mees is also walking along. “Out of solidarity,” says his father. “I have many friends with cracks,” says Mees, while trying to hold a torch straight in the air. “Fortunately, we don’t really have them yet.”

Minke from Uithuizermeeden

Minke and her husband

Photo Mark Middel



Minke leans proudly against a tractor as she waves to the passing crowd and laughs. The tractor belongs to her husband. Minke – she prefers not to give her last name – is “tired of it”, she says.

Of which? “Everything. We are tired of everything. Corona. That the farmers are to blame for everything. That the gas tap is now open again.”

She doesn’t think anything will ever change. “Well, I don’t think so, but I hope so.” And that crowd, that gives her hope again. “Look how many people are here. And it is all peaceful. That says enough.”