Hundreds of Israelis took to the streets of the capital Tel Aviv on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They protested against the reforms initiated by the most right-wing government in the country’s history, which they consider a danger to democracy and freedom.

Hundreds of Israelis demonstrated on Saturday night, January 7, in Tel Aviv, against the new government of Benjamin Netanyahu. At the protest, which was led by Arab and left-wing members of the Israeli parliament, banners read “Get out of my way”, “Together against fascism and apartheid”, “The settler government is against me” , or “Democracy in danger”.

Protesters also held torches, LGBTQI+ flags and banners reading “crime minister” in reference to the indictment of Benjamin Netanyahu in three separate corruption cases.

“Today I have come here with thousands of people. It is the first time, but (the movement) will last because we have a problem, the extremists are deploying their forces even though they do not represent the majority of the population,” Omer, a protester who works in Tel Aviv in the high-tech sector.

Israeli leftist protesters march with torches during a royal protest against Israel’s new far-right government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on January 7, 2023 in Tel Aviv. © Jack Guez, AFP

Netanyahu, who was in office from 1996 to 1999 and from 2009 to 2021, won parliamentary elections on November 1 with 64 seats for his coalition in a chamber of 120. He took over as head of the most right-wing government in the country history.

To form a government, Netanyahu made an alliance with the two ultra-orthodox parties Shass and United Torah Judaism (UJT), as well as with the three far-right formations, Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism, Itamar Ben Gvir’s Jewish Force and Noam de Avi Maoz.

controversial reforms

The Government announced its intention to continue with the settlements in the Palestinian territories, as well as reforms that could harm the LGBT community, reforms of the judiciary and the police.

Several members of the Government said that they will seek to advance projects such as the ban on LGTBQI+ pride marches, the deportation of those who do not show loyalty to the State and a significant increase in religious education, even in secular schools.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu introduces his new government to the Israeli Parliament on December 29, 2022. © Amir Cohen, AFP

This Wednesday, the Minister of Justice, Yariv Levin, unveiled the reform of the judicial system that aims to weaken the country’s Supreme Court. He foresees the introduction of the so-called “annulment clause”, which would allow Parliament, with a simple majority of votes, to annul a decision of the Supreme Court.

Critics say the plan would weaken Israel’s system of checks and balances at the risk of giving absolute power to the new ruling coalition.

“We are very afraid that our country will lose democracy and become a dictatorship just for the reasons of a person who wants to get out of his trial,” said Danny Simon, a protester from south Tel Aviv, referring to Netanyahu.

Clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces following a demonstration against Israel’s expropriation of Palestinian land, in the occupied West Bank village of Kfar Qaddum, near the Israeli settlement of Kedumim, on November 25, 2022. © JAAFAR ASHTIYEH, AFP

In addition, this Friday, the Government of Israel approved the measures to sanction the Palestinians that asked the highest judicial body of the UN to rule on the Israeli occupation.

Israel will withhold various funds collected for the Palestinian Authority and will freeze Palestinian construction projects in some areas of the territory it has occupied since 1967. In addition, on Sunday, Israel revoked the Palestinian Foreign Minister’s travel permit, which allows him, as other senior Palestinian officials, easily travel in and out of the occupied West Bank.

Meanwhile, the West Bank is experiencing a moment of increased violence, the new Israeli government is already giving evidence of the hard line it is adopting against the Palestinians, only a few days after taking office.

With AFP, Reuters and AP