Thousands of people manifest for teaching in Valencian and ask for the resignation of Carlos Mazón

Thousands of people have concentrated on the Plaça de la Verge de València to demand the Department of Education to annul the consultation of the base language in the Valencian education system-referringum framed in the Law of Educational Freedom-that “abandons“ abandons This division strategy ”and that“ work to strengthen the teaching of Valencian as a guarantee of an equal and integrative quality education ”.

The unusual letter of the Valencian Department of Education to families could violate the Data Protection Law

This has been claimed, this Saturday, in the Manifesto of the Protest, convened by the Platform in Defense of L’Enseyament Public-integrated by Fampa-València, Stepv, Federation d’E Educació CCOO PV, UGT Ensenyament Serveis Public PV (UGTSP -PV), Escola Valenciana, Cave-Cova, CGT Ensenyament, Faavem, FEPV, SEPC VALència, Bea, Sindicat d’Estudgs, Association of Directors of Primària-PV, Association of Directors of Secondària, Federation of Moviments of Pedagical Renewal PV, ADE-PV, FAMPA-ENRIC VALUE, FAMPA-PENYAGOLOSA and VALència laica- -.

Along these lines, the platform has censored that “this setback cannot be allowed”: “The language is not a consultation, it is protected and encouraged. The future of Valencian education and survival cannot be left at the discretion of confrontation and political manipulation. ”

The concentration attendees have loaded against the Minister of Education, José Antonio Rovira, with shouts such as “Rovira to Cassola, the Valencià to L’Ascola” or “Rovira, resisted.” Spells such as “Tria Valencià” or “La Clengua is not touches” have also been shouted.

A great banner with the slogan ‘Yes to Valencià, l’E Educació ess dignifica’ has headed the protest, to which they have followed posters with messages like ‘Yes to Valencià, part of the Teua Identitat’, ‘Revisto Tio Canya, Amb gaiato if et ‘Per the filling that hem mamat’ or ‘yes to Valencià, to l’Ascola i reout’.

Language teaching at public school

The spokesman of the Platform in Defense of L’Enseyament Public and President of Fampa-València and the Confederation of Associations of Mothers and Fathers of Students (AMPA) of the Valencian Community ‘Gonzalo Anaya’, Rubén Pacheco, has stressed, in statements to the media, that this concentration has been convened to “ask for the elimination of the new law of the Consell regarding the educational issue”, which, in his opinion, “is not An educational law, much less, even if they put that name. ” Likewise, the protest seeks to “defend the teaching of Valencian in public school.”

Pacheco has denounced that the consultation of the base language “means, de facto, the almost elimination of the Valencian of society”: “eliminates its presence in the educational system, so that it does not ensure the full knowledge of the Valencian when the students ends the THAT”.

He also criticized that the law “generates an organizational chaos” in educational centers, which “will very difficult for its operation.” “For example, the course of most children will change both classmates and teachers. From now on the only parameter that is worth to say what students are in the classroom is the language, ”he said.

“When has the Valencian imposed?”

The spokesman for the Public Ensenyament Platform has asked the ‘President’ of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, “When has the Valencian imposed?” And he affirmed that, “if it had been so, the Minister of Education would know how to speak it and is unable to do so.”

“That means that no one has imposed on Rovira to speak and learn Valencian,” he said, while stating that “what has been imposed during a very long period of history is Spanish.”

For his part, the STEPV trade union action coordinator, Marc Candela, stressed that this mobilization wants to “raise awareness among families to vote for the Valencian” in the consultation of the base language.

Candela has stated that this law “endangers the Valencian” because “part of a false premise, which is that Valencian and Spanish are on equal terms, when everyone knows that it is a minorized language.”

Therefore, he has remarked that “what the administration has to do is foster language and promote it, and not put such an important decision in the hands of families.” In his opinion, “it is a neglect of functions by the administration to make this maneuver.”

“We are also working on other fronts such as the issue of the judicial field because in the end the negotiation has failed, because the Department of Education was very clear and has opted for this measure,” he said.

Resource to the TSJ-CV

In this regard, he said that “there are already organizations that have presented resources against the order of calling for consultation.” “We are also working because we are going to present an appeal to the Superior Court of Justice,” he said.

Candela has lamented that paralyzing the consultation is “very complicated” because it starts next week, but they will try “at least knock it down when you can.”

He also pointed out that the consultation of the base language “has legal gaps”: “For example, the students of 4th that does not vote, does not participate, will do so when enrolled in 1st Baccalaureate, but what about the repeating student of 4th ESO? If you repeat, where are you going? To Valencian or Spanish? We do not know, it is not contemplated. ”

Regarding the “pressures” by the Department of Education against Teachers, the STEPV Trade Union Action Coordinator has denounced that education “is sending the inspection to threaten the directions of the educational centers with expediting them if they tolerate or organize acts in favor of the Valencian ”.

“Luckily, this whole situation has also generated a multiplicity of actions in educational centers, acts and activities for Valencian,” said Candela, who has indicated that they do not rule out carrying out more actions after the start of the consultation of the base tongue.

“Relive a linguistic conflict”

For his part, the representative of the CCOO PV Federation, Francesc Cayo, stressed that “the consultation is a nonsense” and that “ask families through the base language, a topic that was resolved for decades in the Valencian Country, what it does is relive a linguistic conflict. ”

“We are fed up with ignoring us, that they do not withdraw this consultation,” he lamented. He also indicated that from the union they have presented a judicial resource with a precautionary “to try to stop this consultation”

On the other hand, the spokeswoman for Famílies Pel Valencià, Rosa Oltra, has indicated that this platform was created at the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year to “face what the Law of Educational Freedom” that, in his opinion, is that, in his opinion, in his opinion, it is in his opinion, it is “Cornering the Valencian and going against the linguistic rights of our sons and daughters.”

The spokeswoman for Famílies Pel Valencià has argued that in the Valencian regions “the ‘yes’ will be majority, of course”, to which she added that “even in cities like Valencia, because if the focus is placed on what you have now In schools, marking ‘yes’ to the Valencian is nothing more than a continuity to the educational project of most public schools ”.

Coercion and threats

He has also denounced that the platform “consists” that “there are management teams and teachers who have received, from the Department, coercion and even threats to expedite them for defending the Valencian, when the defense of the language is a duty of the public administration recognized in the regulations ”.

Mazón stumbles with his star plan: the referendum on Valencian or Castilian drunks schools and uploads families



In this day, protests have also been held at the Plaça Major de Castellón and the Plaça Sèneca de Alicante.