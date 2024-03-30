Thousands of people demonstrated in Berlin for peace talks on Ukraine

A demonstration is taking place in Berlin for peace negotiations in Ukraine and against Germany's involvement in the conflict. This is reported by RIA News.

It is noted that several thousand people are participating in the demonstration, which is taking place on Karl-Marx Alley. The protest is taking place under the slogan “Combat capability? Never again”. Speakers from the price called on the German authorities to stop the supply of weapons to the conflict zone, and also to strive for peace in the world.

Earlier it was reported that the head of the German Foreign Ministry, Annalena Bärbock, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of wanting to drag the North Atlantic Alliance into war and having no intention of negotiating. According to the head of the department, if Russia wins, “security and international order in Europe will be under threat.”