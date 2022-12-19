Last farewell to Sinisa Mihajlovic in the presence of the highest Italian and Serbian sports officials and the greatest footballers

This morning, in the church of Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, the funeral of Sinisa Mihajlovic. Thousands present, well-known faces from sport and otherwise, who wanted to pay their last respects to the former Serbian footballer and coach, defeated by leukemia at just 53 years of age.

Credit: Sky Sports

To understand how deep be the sign that Sinisa Mihajlovic has left in any team or sports environment she has attended, just look at the images of what happened today.

Thousands of people gathered at the church of Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome, for say goodbye not only to an exemplary professional, but above all to a great man.

Ministers, senior Italian but also Serbian sports officials, former fellow football players and coaches, the presidents of the teams with which he played or coached, fans, friends, acquaintances, but also many who did not know him. Because through her public appearances, Sinisa had always made it clear that great person is.

Last farewell to Sinisa Mihajlovic

The archbishop has arrived from Bologna to celebrate mass Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi. His is very touching homilyin which he underlined the strength, but also the fragility, with which he faced his struggle.

We remove the stones from our hearts to live in peace with ourselves and with others. We gather around them and those who are related to him. Sinisa wanted to grow old with many grandchildren, he was one capable of giving a chance to those who had never had one and I would like you to feel the affection of the mother church today. Precisely because she is a mother she will never surrender to the pain of her children. It is a painful greeting that leaves us incredulous.

Then he went on to say that he “he didn’t run away from the disease, he gave strength by showing the sweet fragility of a warrior. And fragility is a door, not a wall“.

From Francesco Totti to Claudio Lotito, from Massimo Ferrero to Igli Tare. Also present were Daniele De Rossi, Gianni Morandi, the mayor of Rome Gualtierithe Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi, Vincenzo Montella, Bruno Conti, the President of Coni Malagò and the coach of the Italian national team Robert Mancini.

The latter, one of the most heartbroken, reached by journalists, said with his heart pounding that he was particularly saddened by the loss of what he defined as a real brother. He, among others, carried Sinisa’s coffin on his shoulder.

At the end of the function, the hearse accompanied the coffin to the cemetery Veranowhere Sinisa was buried.