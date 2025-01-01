They are found with more than 500 cars and are expected to remain there for six or seven days

Updated at 4:57 p.m.





Thousands of people continue to gather this Wednesday, along with more than 5,800 cars, on the esplanade adjacent to the Ciudad Real airportat a big rave party started this past New Year’s Eve to celebrate the new year.

The National Police, as reported, has established a security device to prevent possible incidents, but, “for the moment”, the concentrated people have “a totally peaceful and no incident has been recorded».

As in other years in other locations, They are expected to remain six or seven daysaccording to these same sources. However, the presence of the National Police has been reinforced with a security device, although, for now, there is “absolute tranquility.”

VERY IMPORTANT NOTICE. At this time there is a large concentration of vehicles on the Puertollano highway, due to a rave party next to the airport. There is fog. We are securing traffic due to the large concentration of vehicles and poor visibility. — CReal Local Police (@PLCiudadReal092) December 31, 2024

Already last night, the Local Police of Ciudad Real reported on their account on the social network a large concentration of vehicles on the Puertollano highwayon the occasion of a rave party next to the airport. “We are securing traffic due to the large concentration of vehicles and poor visibility,” they warned.