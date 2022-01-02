Thousands of people have had to flee their homes due to severe flooding caused by incessant torrential rains in seven Malaysian states, which have already displaced 125,000 people since mid-December.

The national emergency management agency indicated that bad weather should remain until next Tuesday (4).

About 50 people have died so far from causes related to weather conditions, and another two are missing, according to police sources.

The Southeast Asian country suffers from floods every year, which regularly lead to the evacuation of large numbers of people.

However, authorities have now been surprised by incessant rains that began on December 17, causing water bodies to rise and flooding cities.

Selangor, the richest and most densely populated state in the country, which lies around the capital Kuala Lumpur, is one of the hardest hit regions.

About 117,000 people who have left their homes since mid-December have been able to return, but another 10,000 have had to seek refuge in relief centers, according to official figures.

