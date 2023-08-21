Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Canada has been fighting devastating forest fires for weeks. Cities are shrouded in smoke, thousands have had to evacuate their homes. The situation remains critical.

Victoria – Fire relentlessly eats through the land. Flames leap hundreds of meters into the sky. Extinguishing work from the air or on the ground is sometimes too dangerous and hopeless. Canada is experiencing wildfires of unprecedented proportions this year. Tens of thousands of people have already had to get to safety. Many have already lost everything. There is no end in sight. Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he would send soldiers and equipment.

Forest fires in Canada: Province declares a state of emergency

Large-scale forest fires are raging in western Canada, particularly in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories. In British Columbia, 30,000 people have already had to leave their homes. Another 35,000 people could be evacuated soon, British Columbia Prime Minister David Eby said at a news conference. The extent of the destruction caused by the fire has not yet been estimated. British Columbia declared a state of emergency on Friday.

Wayne Smith waits in a Walmart parking lot with his dog and parrot. He and his animals had to leave their home on Sunday (20 August). © PAIGE TAYLOR WHITE/Afp

“This year in British Columbia we are witnessing the worst wildfire season on record,” it said in a statement. The situation in the province has changed rapidly in the past 24 hours, it said. “We face an extremely challenging situation in the coming days.” Scores of homes burned down in West Kelowna (population 30,000). The major city of Kelowna (population 150,000) across Okanagan Lake continued to be shrouded in thick smoke on Sunday.

Harrowing footage from West Kelowna British Columbia to Canada. The mountain slope above the lake shore is on fire on Friday (18 August). © IMAGO/Darryl Dyck

The town of Yellowknife (Northwest Territories) on the Arctic Circle is almost completely deserted. Heavy fires approached within a few kilometers of the city limits of the area capital.

“We have evacuated more than 19,000 people from Yellowknife in the past 48 hours,” regional Environment Minister Shane Thompson wrote on the online platform X (formerly Twitter). More than 15,000 people fled overland, and around 3,800 were flown out. Around 1000 people with systemically relevant activities stayed behind in the city and its surroundings.

Canada is on fire – the country has been fighting forest fires for months

Canada has been battling wildfires for months. A total of around 14 million hectares of forest have already burned in Canada this year – that is the size of Greece. Experts also see the extreme fires as a result of the climate crisis, which has led, among other things, to dry soil.

Several thousand people across the US border also had to flee forest fires in neighboring Washington state over the weekend. According to local media reports, at least one person died there. Evacuations have been ordered in the town of Medical Lake, near the town of Spokane and near a US Air Force base. A section of highway connecting Washington’s capital, Seattle, to the east of the country has been closed, officials said. (ml/afp/dpa)