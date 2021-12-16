Super typhoon Rai hit the Philippines this Thursday (16), where tens of thousands of people sought refuge due to fear of violent winds and torrential rains, the most potent phenomenon to affect the island country in 2021.

The super typhoon had winds of 195 km/h when it touched ground at 1:30 pm (2:30 am EDT) on the southern island of Siargao, a popular tourist destination, the state meteorological agency reported.

A “super typhoon” is an extremely violent cyclone, equivalent to a category 5 hurricane in the United States, and only five are registered each year on the planet.

This is the most violent cyclone recorded this year in the Philippines.

More than 90,000 people sought emergency shelter as Storm Rai advanced across the Pacific, the national emergency agency said.

Many flights have been suspended and dozens of ports remain temporarily closed in the face of warning of large waves that could cause “fatal flooding” in coastal areas.

“This monstrous storm is terrifying and threatens to hit coastal communities like a freight train,” said Alberto Bocanegra, director of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent in the Philippines.

“We are very concerned that climate change is making typhoons more violent and unpredictable,” he added.

– A late super typhoon –

In fact, Rai hits the country late in the typhoon season, which usually runs from July to October.

After touching the ground in Siargao, the typhoon is expected to traverse the region of the Visayas Islands, Mindanao and Palawan, before emerging on Saturday in the South China Sea and then in Vietnam.

The meteorological agency warned of “very destructive” winds that could cause “moderate to heavy damage to structures and vegetation”.

Meteorologist Christopher Perez said the winds “could knock down power lines and trees” as well as damage homes built with lightweight materials.

“Prepare for heavy rains and strong winds,” he said.

Operations to evacuate residents are still ongoing in some areas located in the typhoon’s trajectory. Among the homeless were national tourists who enjoyed the country’s famous beaches, which are still prohibited to foreign visitors due to the covid pandemic.

Verified videos recorded by tourists in Siargao show trees hit by the winds. In the municipality of Dapa, homeless families slept on the floor of a sports complex.

The Philippines is one of the countries most vulnerable to the impact of climate change, with an annual average of 20 storms and typhoons.

