The streets of London were dominated this Saturday (6) by the red, white and blue, the colors of the British flag, for the coronation of King Charles III, and thousands of people crowded since dawn around Buckingham Palace.

Caryl Hall, 55, woke up early with her teenage children. “I am very excited. The atmosphere is good, friendly, happy, patriotic,” said Hall, draped in a British flag and wearing a plastic crown on her head.

A few meters away, however, at least six activists from the anti-monarchy group “Republic” were detained when they intended to protest the coronation, according to the organizers of the demonstration.

Nearly 20 members of the ecology group “Just Stop Oil” were also detained near the procession area, noted AFP journalists.

The arrests, however, did not stop the party from continuing.

The King, 74, and his wife, Camilla, 75, paraded in a carriage through the center of the city, on a short journey between Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey, temple of the coronation ceremony.

Thousands of admirers of the monarchy got up early or spent several nights camped in the ‘Mall’, the great avenue that starts at Buckingham Palace.

“It’s worth getting up early to have a good seat,” said Londoner Bokenham, who wore a wool cap with the flag of Great Britain.

Clinton, 72, and her daughter Jo, 47, took the train in the early hours of the morning to follow the event up close.

“It’s historic. He will never be the Queen (Elizabeth II) but he is our King and today we just want to celebrate him,” said “Hillary, who did not reveal her last name.

The Union Jack, the British flag, was ubiquitous: on banners, shirts and painted on people’s faces.

It was also possible to observe many crowns, from simple plastic pieces to more sophisticated objects.

– Part of the story –

Many traveled from abroad, including Christine Wilen, a retired Canadian nurse.

“I made the trip to the coronation,” declared the 55-year-old. “I am very excited to be here, to be part of history. I have always been a monarchist”.

The most recent polls indicate that support for the royals is falling, particularly among younger people.

“The police arrested six of our organizers and confiscated hundreds of posters with the phrase ‘Not my king’ (Not my king)”, said a spokesman for the group ‘Republic’, which gathered several members in Trafalgar Square with the aim of to boo the royal procession.

“That is exactly why we are here today. The monarchy represents everything that is wrong with the UK: privilege, inequality and lack of democracy,” Martin Weegman, one of the protesters, told AFP.

But opponents of the monarchy were vastly outnumbered by fans of the royal family, which included 21-year-old London resident Caba Mendes.

“It’s a big day for the country,” he said, while photographing the procession with his smartphone.

Helen Rimmer, who traveled from Cumbria (northwest England) on Friday night, secured a spot before dawn.

“It is a very special moment, particularly for our country and for the ‘Commonwealth’. For the environment, for everything. It’s a big celebration. It’s fantastic,” she said.

spe-vg-acl-jwp/phz/lcm/meb/es/fp