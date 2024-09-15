He died at the same age and on the same date as terrorist leader Abimael Guzmán —his antagonist, although for his most implacable opponents both are very similar faces of violence—, and was buried on September 14, the same day that the first Vladivideo —a series of audiovisuals that showed the decomposition of the State and decreed its fall—. Alberto Kenya Fujimori Inomoto was buried this Saturday in the Campo Fe cemetery in Huachipa, in the district of San Juan de Lurigancho, east of Lima, and there are those who, due to this accumulation of coincidences, firmly believe that the Peruvian reality could well be a successful series written by a group of daring scriptwriters.

It is three in the afternoon and a crowd of Alberto Fujimori’s admirers has filled a hill in the La Esperanza sector of the cemetery. Old people, adults, young people and children dressed in some orange insignia, carrying balloons, banners and photos of the Nikkei printed on cardboard, chant with devotion a dozen praises for the man they consider to be the best president Peru has ever had. Two police cordons prevent them from getting close to the coffin and the perimeter where the family and the closest entourage of the autocrat are. There are many who complain because they cannot see the event or hear the words of his daughter, Keiko Fujimori. These are families, mostly from humble backgrounds, who have made the effort to take a bus from other regions just to say goodbye to their beloved president. Chinese.

Covered by a Peruvian flag, the remains of Alberto Fujimori have arrived at the Huachipa cemetery after having been laid to rest for two and a half days in the Museum of the Nation and having received the highest honours. An infamy for millions of Peruvians who cannot understand how someone who broke the constitutional order, is among the seven most corrupt presidents in the world and was sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes against human rights could have been seen off on a red carpet and treated with kid gloves. Three days of national mourning, flags at half-mast in public institutions, an escort from the Armed Forces, a tribute in the Palace, and the condolences of President Dina Boluarte for someone who died owing the State 15.5 million dollars.

“How could I not love you if you are my Chinese “Dear, you have managed to defeat terrorism,” the crowd now shouts, paraphrasing a chant from the Peruvian national football team. The pain and ecstasy are genuine. There is no imposture or trace of having been bought. They are truly destroyed by the death of Fujimori at the age of 86. His opponents cannot fathom such grief.

The enigma of why we vote the way we do. But when you listen to them, you begin to understand. Fujimori and his supporters went to the most remote villages in Peru carrying shoes, food and notebooks. He fixed bridges, built schools, opened medical posts. And it matters little if those works did not work as they should have. If health care and educational quality sank into a hole. He was with them, even if it was just for the photo. Because for many people the only hope is that someone called president one day appears on their hill or on their farm and shakes their hand, smiles at them, holds their babies, tells them that everything will be fine, and that if they vote for him, the country will be better.

“In the midst of deep pain and sadness, I also want to tell you that I have a little serenity in my heart; because finally, daddy, you are free, you are free from hatred, revenge. You are free from those people who did not forgive you for rescuing them from hunger and terror,” said Keiko Fujimori, the leader of Fuerza Popular, the heir to his legacy, on the verge of tears. Finally, at 3:30 p.m., the remains of the autocrat were lowered into their niche, barely twenty meters from his ex-wife Susana Higuchi, the mother of his children who reported having been tortured by his men. Will Fujimori’s death put an end to Fujimorism? Will the country continue to be divided, fractured and irascible? What else will occur to the scriptwriters of this series called Peru?

