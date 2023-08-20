The Spanish authorities evacuated thousands more residents from their homes on the island of “Tenerife”, Saturday, as a forest fire raging to the north of the island remained out of control.

The Canary Islands’ emergency services said initial estimates indicated more than 26,000 people had been evacuated by Saturday afternoon, a significant increase from 4,500 on Friday, and that 11 towns had been affected so far.

Flames rose into the sky from Friday evening to Saturday, when helicopters were seen dropping water to extinguish flames near homes.

The fire broke out on Wednesday in a mountainous national park next to the “Tide” volcano, the highest mountain in Spain, amid hot and dry weather.

The region’s governor, Fernando Clavijo, said more evacuations were ordered on Saturday because of bad weather overnight, including high temperatures and strong winds.

About 12,000 acres have been damaged so far in an area of ​​50 km.

Rosa Davila, president of the Council of Tenerife, told reporters that the fire was on a scale unprecedented in the Canary Islands.

She added that the priority was to “protect people’s lives”.

Some of the evacuees in La Victoria, in the northwest of the island, have received medical assistance.

“The night before we arrived, we had a very bad time. Everything was burning… (ash) was covering the rooftops,” said Paulina Fernandez, 58.