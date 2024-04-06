Home page World

Flooding and melting snow have caused a dam to burst in Russia. Thousands of people were evacuated. An improvement in the situation is not in sight for the time being.

Orenburg – thousands of people in Russia had to leave their homes on Saturday (April 6). The reason for this is a dam burst in the Orenburg region in the Urals, near the border with Kazakhstan. According to the authorities, more than 4,000 people from the region were brought to safety. “4,028 people, including 1,019 children, were evacuated,” the press service of regional governor Denis Pasler said on Saturday. The dam burst caused more than 2,400 houses to be flooded. Last year, Russia had to contend with a dam bursting as a result of flooding. The authorities are currently talking about torrential rain amidst the melting snow.

Dam failure and flooding: One of the worst natural disasters in the last 80 years

A dam on the Ural River, installed to stop the river's spring flooding, burst Friday evening, authorities said. The flooding was also increased by the melting snow. In Germany, too, there were fears that dikes could break during the last floods. While inspecting the flooded city of Orsk, two dead people were discovered, the cause of death of which is initially unknown. However, according to official information, they did not drown. Media reports of further victims were denied by the authorities.

According to Pasler, the flooding has now reached its peak. The situation is particularly difficult in the city of Orsk. However, there is no improvement in sight, quite the opposite. “The situation is rapidly deteriorating,” said Vasily Kosupitsa, the city’s mayor.

The mayor of the regional capital Orenburg also sounded the alarm. The water level in the Urals is said to have already reached a level of over 8.50 meters and is continuing to rise. Kazakhstan is also affected by the floods; local President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev even spoke of one of the country's worst natural disasters in the past 80 years.

Proceedings initiated after dam collapse due to “negligence and violation of safety regulations for construction”

The public prosecutor's office has opened criminal proceedings for negligence in connection with the floods. The reason for this is an inspection of the dam by the technical supervisory authority Rostechnadzor, which took place in 2020. During the inspection, 38 deficiencies were identified and their rectification was ordered. However, it is unclear whether the deficiencies have actually been corrected.

Russia therefore opened a criminal case for “negligence and violation of safety regulations for construction.” According to the regional prosecutor's office, the Orsk city administration had only been warned in March for a “violation of legislation on the protection of the population and territories from natural and man-made emergencies.” (kiba/dpa/AFP)