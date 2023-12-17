Around 10,000 people, according to the Government Delegation, gathered this Sunday in the Pamplona City Hall square to protest the motion of censure agreed between PSOE and EH Bildu against Mayor Cristina Ibarrola, of UPN. At the event, convened by the regionalist formation with the motto “Pamplona is not for sale”, the main leaders and historical leaders of the party were present, such as Yolanda Barcina or Miguel Sanz, former presidents of the community, as well as Enrique Maya, Ibarrola's predecessor. in office. In addition, the event was attended by the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo; his general secretary, Cuca Gamarra; the president of Aragon, the popular Jorge Azcón (PP); the vice president of Castilla y León, Juan García-Gallardo, from Vox, and the general secretary of Ciudadanos, Adrián Vázquez. In the square and in the surrounding streets, flags of Spain and Navarra have waved, and posters have been read with the slogans “Cerdán, storyteller, Bildu is a terrorist.” [en alusión al secretario de Organización del PSOE, el navarro Santos Cerdán]”, “betrayal by armchair” or “lying socialists.” The protesters have chanted several slogans, including: “Ibarrola you are not alone”, “Chivite traitor” or “Puigdemont, to prison”.

The concentration has become a showcase to attack Pedro Sánchez. Both Feijóo and García-Gallardo have been in charge of this, who have not intervened in the event, but have made prior statements to the media. The president of the PP has declared that this motion is the first consequence of the “hooded pact” between PSOE and EH Bildu. “The first bill is to hand over the city of Pamplona to Bildu and the last lie is to deny and insist that [el Partido Socialista] “I would never agree with Bildu.” “Pedro Sánchez wants indignity and oblivion and we want dignity and memory,” she stressed, asserting that he “would be incapable of giving a political party that has murdered my colleagues the mayorship of the capital of Navarra.”

Feijóo has highlighted that “it is absolutely regrettable that the PP has been asked to support the Socialist Party to prevent Bildu from governing in Vitoria and the independentists from governing in Barcelona, ​​and the PP has given the Socialist Party that support; and now it is the Socialist Party that gives the Mayor's Office of Pamplona to an independence brand. And, what is worse, a brand inherited from a terrorist organization.” Along similar lines, García-Gallardo has stated that “ETA is going to govern Pamplona with the votes of the PSOE.” And, as if the terrorist organization still existed, he has predicted: “The Socialist Party is very likely to soon hand over the Government of the Basque Country also to ETA, to Bildu, which is ETA's latest political brand, and we will soon see with astonishment “How will the debate begin on whether to grant pardon to terrorist prisoners.”

These statements preceded the event called by the regionalists, which lasted an hour, and in which the still mayor was the first to speak. Ibarrola has had to interrupt her speech on several occasions due to the applause and shouts of support expressed by the protesters. She has assured that the socialists have sold Pamplona to remain in both the Government of Navarra and that of Spain. “The Socialist Party has just given Bildu its most desired asset, the Pamplona City Council,” she criticized. “This City Council is the jewel in the crown for EH Bildu, this City Council is much more relevant than any Basque City Council, it is strategic for Otegi and his followers, and it is because Basqueizing Pamplona and Navarra is key to the construction of their superior good, What is Euskal Herria?

The socialists carried out this operation, Ibarrola insisted, “with a Machiavellian plan.” “From the beginning our date of death was written. It didn't matter what we did. They had killed us before we were born,” he lamented. What the socialists have done with their five councilors is “like using a scalpel to kill and not to cure,” said the mayor, who has defined her six months in office as “hellish, experiencing continuous lynching and suffering harassment.” and daily demolition by an opposition that has been a true coordinator of the no.” And she added: “A coordinator who has put a thousand traps in our path, with endless lies, personal attacks to justify a motion that was already agreed upon six months ago.”

The president of UPN, Javier Esparza, has accused Sánchez of “handing Pamplona over to fascism.” abertzale” and has warned that “Navarra will not forget this betrayal.” “This decision that the Socialist Party has made represents a before and after in Navarra politics and in Spanish politics, they no longer have limits.” “This motion does not censure Cristina Ibarrola or UPN, it is an attack, an aggression and a censure of all democrats in this country.” Also interrupted by applause and slogans of support, Esparza thanked the leaders of the PP, Ciudadanos and Vox for the presence and attacked the general secretary of the PSOE: “The problem for Spain is Pedro Sánchez. The problem for Navarra is Pedro Sánchez. The problem for Pamplona is Pedro Sánchez.”

Few mentions by UPN of the Navarrese president and general secretary of the PSN, María Chivite, or of Elma Saiz, today Minister of Social Security and until a little over a month ago, socialist spokesperson in the Pamplona council. Esparza has mainly referred to the leader of the PSOE, whom he has accused of turning “politics into a game of thrones where the slightest rules of respect and decency no longer exist, and there is only one objective: to achieve power at the price. to be”. “No matter how much they try, they are not going to achieve it, they are not going to be able to whiten themselves,” he added. “They will never be able to erase that stain. Let Pedro Sánchez know that we will be reminding him of this infamy every day of the legislature. “Let him know that Navarra is not going to forget this betrayal, that he will not be able to remove this stain and that Navarrese society will punish him democratically at the polls,” he claimed.

