Hundreds of demonstrators protest in front of Congress against dependence on fossil fuels, this Friday in Madrid. Mario Bermudo

The consequences of climate change are emerging with increasing frequency. This summer, the hottest on the entire planet since records have been recorded, there have been extreme weather phenomena such as the fires in Canada, Greece or Tenerife or the floods in Libya. And this same Thursday, the United Nations warned that CO2 emissions, the main greenhouse gas, continue to rise, as reflected in the report United in Science 2023. For this reason, thousands of people gathered this Friday in the main cities of Spain and other capitals around the world to demonstrate against climate change, just a few days before the climate summit that will take place on September 20 in New York.

Under the motto Decarbonization now! Fast, fair and definitive, dozens of groups led by Greenpeace, Youth for Climate and Climate Alliance have expressed their concern about the slow pace of action. “We believe that decarbonization is not happening at the necessary speed and that it is necessary for governments to take more imminent measures,” criticized the spokesperson for the Climate Alliance, Belén Ortega, in Madrid.

Despite the Paris Agreement, in which almost 200 countries committed to not exceed two degrees at the end of the century compared to pre-industrial levels, and the European Green Deal, which pursues climate neutrality in 2050, last year the record of CO2 emissions, with 40.6 billion metric tons. 50 years ago, this figure was 17.08 billion tons. This is why the panel of experts on climate change (IPCC) considers that climate change poses “a threat to human well-being and the health of the planet.”

In the Madrid demonstration, around 500 people of various ages marched from the Plaza Mayor to the Congress of Deputies accompanied by a batucada and dozens of banners that read slogans such as “Change your life, not your climate”, “In front of fossil fuels, public transportation” or “Not one degree more, not one species less.” The spokesperson for Youth for Climate Carmen Carreño has been critical of the lack of involvement of the companies that pollute the most and has pushed for greater social involvement: “Climate denialism is more comfortable than living in anxiety.”

The responsibility of countries for the effects of climate change is unequal. China and the United States are responsible for half of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere worldwide. Furthermore, the richest 1% of the planet’s population emits more greenhouse gases than the poorest 50%, according to the Oxfam Intermón report Carbon inequality in 2030.

