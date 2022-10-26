Thousands of people flocked to Saqqez on Wednesday to commemorate the end of the forty days of mourning for Mahsa Amini. Neither the threats of the regime against the family, nor the massive presence of security forces could with the human tide that approached the cemetery of this town in Kurdistan, Iran to remember the 22-year-old girl whose death at the hands of the Police de la Moral has provoked the most serious protests of the last two years.

On this day of the end of mourning and riots throughout the country, terror took the opportunity to hit Shiraz, in the southeast of the country, and at least 15 people were killed and 27 were injured in an attack on the Shah Cherag mosque in full prayer. Security sources cited by the official media accused “Takfiri Wahhabi elements” (a way of referring to Sunni Muslim extremists such as the Islamic State jihadist group) of the attack on the temple. These groups have already struck in the past in an Islamic republic where the majority follows the Shia branch of Islam, which they accuse of heresy.

The traditional period of mourning in Iran lasts forty days and this date gave a new impetus to the demonstrations against the compulsory use of the veil in the main cities of the country. Saqqez and the rest of Kurdistan were once again the epicenter of the most violent clashes against the security forces. It was a day of mourning, protests in the streets, sit-ins at universities and high schools, and strikes on public transport. According to the videos shared from the Aichi cemetery in Saqqez, those present shouted the most heard slogan in the mobilizations that reads ‘woman, life, freedom’ and attacked the Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, shouting “death to the dictator”.

No official balance



Amini died on September 16 in a Tehran hospital, admitted to brain death after being detained by the Moral Police for not properly wearing her veil. The forces of order assure that she suffered a heart attack, but the family does not believe this version. Her father insists in the interviews that various media have done that she “had no ailment and those who speak of epilepsy or another disease are lying.” Her brother, Kiarash, told the ‘Iran Wire’ portal that “Mahsa’s face was swollen and her legs bruised.”

The president, Ibrahim Raisi, ordered an investigation to be opened into this “unfortunate incident” that occurred only a month after he ordered the Moral Police to tighten controls on women on the streets. Raisi and the rest of the regime’s leadership blame the United States and Israel for instigating the serious disturbances that have been repeated in the cities of Iran for 40 days. There is no official balance of deaths and detainees, although some human rights organizations put the number of demonstrators killed in clashes with the security forces at more than 200. The only figure provided by the regime is that of the 516 detainees who will be tried shortly for their involvement in the demonstrations. The great unknown is whether this popular anger, without clear leadership, will be able to continue for many more days in the face of a regime that is expert in containing this type of situation.

Attempt



As all eyes were on Amini’s day of remembrance, official media reported an attack on a Shiraz mosque in which three men burst in with guns in mid-prayer. At least fifteen faithful lost their lives, including several children, detailed the Tasnim agency. One of the members of this command managed to escape, but the other two were arrested.

Shortly after learning of this attack, IRINN national television reported the evacuation of the Imam Zadeh Saleh shrine north of Tehran for security reasons.