Thousands of farmers they manifested in the Murcia region this Saturday, many of them aboard a tractor, in defense of the Tajo-Segura Transfer and against the central government’s roadmap, which goes through a elevation of ecological flows and the change of exploitation rules. «The discomfort is increasing. They will give us less water at a higher price. Every time they tighten the nuts more and more ». The phrase, pronounced by the farmer from Alcantarilla Santiago Aranda, leaves no doubt about the situation experienced by field workers. “The central government is drowning agriculture, and they are going to make thousands of families go out of business,” claimed another of the hundreds of farmers and irrigators before the Alcantarilla march began.

“We are quite fed up with the political ‘sucker’ with the Transfer. All we want is to work in decent conditions«, Affirmed José Balsalobre, from the community of irrigators in Sangonera. This farmer delivered stickers and flags to the more than one hundred concentrated tractors. Meanwhile, others spoke with their youngest children to try to convey the reason for the protest. »They throw us to death because the water does not stop rising. We are the orchard and the market of Europe and we do not deserve this«Said another of the concentrates.

The caravan of vehicles traveled through several avenues of Alcantarilla and ended at the fairgrounds, where a manifesto was read. This was pronounced jointly by the leader of the Irrigation Union, Lucas Jiménez, together with the mayor, Joaquín Buendía; the vice president of the Community, Isabel Franco; the deputies Francisco Álvarez and Miguel Ángel Miralles; the representative of the Huerta museum, Pedro Marín; and the president of the merchants of Alcantarilla, Juan Castillo.

The manifesto pointed out that “the central government proposes a series of reforms of different dimensions that, as a conclusion, would mean the strangulation of irrigation in our regions. Supplies will be affected by this decision. The reforms will also mean an increase in the price of the cubic meter that we pay in our lands, homes, industries and businesses. »There is no real justification for this type of harmful measures towards the Transfer, beyond the political action that rewards some regions to the detriment of the dam«.

«The representatives, members of civil society and farmers gathered here, we say to the government of Spain, convinced, that we must not play politically with the future of our regions, and land as much as possible and what is in our power to avoid your worrisome roadmap. To shout, in short, that the Transfer is not touched, and that yes or yes on May 24 we are going to Madrid “, read Lucas Jiménez, president of Scrats.

The president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, warned that if the plans of the central government are consummated in relation to the Tajo-Segura transfer “There could be a shortage of supplies in our homes”, as recognized by the Mancomunidad de Canales del Taibilla «. Miras made these statements in Sangonera la Seca, where one of the 16 concentrations that took place this Saturday took place in the Region of Murcia took place. “We launched a united cry, a cry of strength that does not go against anyone, but in favor of the Region of Murcia,” he stressed.

And, as he defended, “the Tajo-Segura transfer cannot be touched, the central government plan cannot be carried out, the ecological flows of the Tagus cannot be raised for political and not technical reasons, they cannot be changed unilaterally the rules for the exploitation of the transfer, because this is ruin for the Region of Murcia. For this reason, he insisted: «today is a cry of hope, hope and opportunities, and what we want to say together is that The Murcia Region wants to continue being important for Spain, and for that we need the water that is coming from the Tajo-Segura«. At this point, López Miras explained that not only is water at stake so that the Region of Murcia can develop, “but the water in our homes and for drinking is at stake.” »