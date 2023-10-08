Thousands of people, around 300,000, according to the organizers, about 50,000 according to figures from the Urban Police, demonstrated this Sunday in Barcelona against the amnesty and self-determination. On October 1, on the sixth anniversary of the illegal referendum, Puigdemont gathered around 4,500 people, while the 9/11 Day brought together 115,0000 independent supporters. The event organized by the PP in Madrid brought together between 40,000 and 60,000 people. The Government has disdained the march, calling it “nostalgic parties for the confrontation.” For the Government it has reflected the failure of the right.

Called by Catalan Civil Society, the protest has been a cry against what the organizers have described as an “aberration” on the part of the Government of Pedro Sánchez, who is negotiating his investiture with Carles Puigdemont, who has been on the run from justice for six years. change of an amnesty. The most chanted cry has been “Puigdemont, to prison” or “Government resign.” Also shouts in favor of the King and “long live Spain.” Under the motto “Neither amnesty nor self-determination: not in my name”, the demonstration has brought together the senior staff of the Spanish right. The PP has displaced its national leadership, headed by the president of the party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and the regional leaders Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla and Fernando López Miras. On behalf of Vox, Santiago Abascal, president of the group, and Ignacio Ignacio Garriga, leader in Catalonia, attended. There was also representation of Ciudadanos. Feijóo has highlighted that what “is missing is the Socialist Party, which is doing a business, and the business is the Presidency of the Government, after losing by 7 pro-independence votes.” Abascal has called the amnesty an “attack on the Constitution and the honest people” and the greatest possible image of “corruption.”

Six years ago, SCC called a demonstration on October 8 to try to stop the unilateral declaration of independence that Puigdemont had planned to approve on October 10. Hundreds of thousands of people attended, around a million, according to the organizers. It was an exhibition of strength by the part of Catalan society that rejected secession. Leaders from the right attended, but also leaders from the left such as Jiménez Villarejo or Paco Frutos; also members of the PSC leadership, led by Salvador Illa, who was then organization secretary, or Josep Borrell, before becoming a minister or European commissioner. The march stopped the unilateral declaration of independence on October 10, but could not prevent it from being finally approved on October 27. It was a cry against the Government and the secessionist forces that were piloting a ‘procés’ that flouted the Statute, the Constitution and the legal system. This Sunday’s demonstration, on the other hand, has been called against the Spanish Government, for its plans to amnesty the leaders who carried out the October 2017 order, despite the fact that they refuse to renounce the unilateral route and despite the fact that They insist that the measure of grace must serve to complete independence. Catalan Civil Society had already asked that the figures not be compared, because the two situations are not comparable.

What does differentiate one march from another has been the presence of socialists. The PSC was on the constitutionalist front during the hard years of the ‘procés’. This Sunday’s demonstration, however, has been called above all against the socialist Government and the negotiation of an amnesty. Although there are leaders of the socialist old guard such as Felipe González or Alfonso Guerra who have demonstrated in public against the amnesty and the pact with Puigdemont, none of them have been seen at the march. There were, of course, some intellectuals from the socialist orbit such as the historian Joaquim Coll or the jurist Juan José López Burniol. As a voice from the socialist past, the former mayor of A Coruña, Paco Vázquez, has taken the floor. Former ambassador to the Vatican, Vázquez has taken the stage. “We are here to say why there is not a conflict, it is a dispute between the independentists who want to impose their model of society on the rest of Catalans, they want to steal Spain from us,” he assured. “Let’s not fool ourselves, amnesty and self-determination are one more chapter in a project so that some remain in the Government and others continue with their independence project,” he claimed.

Elda Mata, president of SCC, has assured that if democracy remains in danger, she will continue to count on those who went to the demonstration today and those who have not dared, she said in reference to the socialists. «We must return to the path of harmony. “This is about reclaiming the spirit of the Transition and the spirit of the 1992 Games,” she stated from the podium. “There is a nationalist roadmap to separate Catalonia from Spain after 45 years of concessions to nationalism in exchange for maintaining the Government”, “this demonstration is not about political parties, it is about commitment, values, dignity, consolidating freedom and the equality of all Spaniards,” he concluded.

In the speeches, the jurist Teresa Freixes, professor of Constitutional Law, has referred to the amnesty law not as that of concord but as that of discord that seeks to “buy” some votes for the investiture. In her opinion, she will turn the “coup plotters” into “patriots”, break equality, a “mockery” against the rule of law and the spirit of the transition. «

Álex Ramos, vice president of SCC, has warned that the amnesty legitimizes self-determination and in his opinion is not a pact for “coexistence” but one of “convenience.”