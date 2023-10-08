Thousands of people participated this Sunday morning in Barcelona in the demonstration called by the anti-independence entity Societat Civil Catalana against a possible amnesty for those accused of the processes. Under the motto Not in my name: neither amnesty nor self-determination, The entity has chosen this date for the protest that coincides with the sixth anniversary of the first major demonstration against independence in 2017. The mobilization has brought together, in an unprecedented way, the senior staff of the PP, led by Alberto Núñez, in a protest in Barcelona. Feijóo and four of its regional presidents – Madrid, Andalusia, Murcia and Aragón – and the president of Vox, Santiago Abascal. The two parties have shied away from each other and there has not been a new common photo of the right, like the one taken in Madrid’s Plaza de Colón in 2019, together against the negotiations with the independentists. The Urban Guard has estimated attendance at 50,000 people; the organizers, at 300,000.

The march took place along Passeig de Gràcia, in the center of Barcelona, ​​and was far from the last protest in 2019, in which 80,000 people gathered against the riots over the sentence of the processes. And, of course, those of the peak years of the Catalan independence process, when 350,000 people gathered and took to the streets on October 8 to protest against the 1-O referendum. The organizers have maintained all week that the event was transversal, that it was not a second part of the protest that the PP called in Madrid on September 23 – with 40,000 people – and that it had nothing to do with the right. not even with the left. The reality has been different: the right has capitalized on the protest and criticism of Pedro Sánchez has been constant. The left has been absent and the most significant leader of that spectrum has been the former mayor of A Coruña, Francisco Vázquez, who left the PSOE in 2014, who has participated in the final speeches. The Catalan socialists have completely distanced themselves from the mobilizations, unlike in 2017 – then Salvador Illa, now leader of the PSC, spoke out – and in 2019.

With Spanish flags as a cape and red and yellow umbrellas to withstand the stifling heat, the demonstration started from Passeig de Gràcia at its confluence with Carrer de Provença and ended at Gran Via, where the stage was located. final. Under unanimous cries of “Puigdemont to prison!”, that evoked the slogans that were already heard in 2017, and also “Sánchez, traitor!”, the demonstration has broken into several pieces. The one with the main header, whose banner was carried by members of the Civil Society, with the main motto, followed meters behind by that of Vox, which read: “No to the amnesty; “no to Sánchez’s coup”. The PP leaders have paraded surrounded by their security team, cameras and dozens of protesters who wanted to take a photo with them. Feijóo, who saw how his investiture attempt failed, has been received in the same way as Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid, shouting “presidents.”

A protester holds a sign against the amnesty.

Albert Garcia

There have been no party acronyms, as requested by the organizers, and the banners against the amnesty have been the majority. But dolls emulating Pedro Sánchez with a Pinocchio nose, slogans against Vice President Yolanda Díaz and photos of Oriol Junqueras (with the phrase “Return what was stolen”) or Gabriel Rufián have also been seen. The demonstration took place practically without incident except for the arrest of a 67-year-old woman for public disorder and an attack on authority after spraying a group of protesters with spray when she was trying to reach the head of the rally. The Mossos d’Esquadra have removed from the center of the promenade two women who were carrying a banner against the King that read: “Felipe VI, accomplice of the coup d’état at the polls, to democracy and the will of the Spanish people.” . The two have demonstrated for a long time with the banner near where the popular leadership was parading. One of them has claimed to the mossos her right to continue, but she has been pushed to the side while other protesters shouted “Long live the King!” TV3 cameras have been rebuked while reporting on the protest.

Participants in the demonstration against the amnesty this Sunday in Barcelona. Albert Garcia

Elda Mata, president of Civil Society, has described the mobilization as a success, which, in her opinion, has been a loudspeaker against the amnesty and self-determination. The entity considers that the amnesty will only be the prelude to the referendum and that it endangers the equality of Spaniards. The protest has further strained the relationship between the PP and the PSOE and between the pro-independence parties. Surrounded by a cloud of cameras, in front of La Pedrera, Feijóo has described the possible amnesty as an “improper cacicada” and a “reactionary” decision, and Ayuso has accused Sánchez of acting in a “tyrant” manner for seven votes to change the “ destiny of a nation.”

He president, Pere Aragonès considered the demonstration as the confirmation of a “failure.” “His only message to Catalonia is revenge, repression and hatred,” he stated. Salvador Illa, first secretary of the PSC, has regretted that Feijóo and Abascal only generate “fear and tension”, also remembering the electoral result of 23-J. Then, the left and the independence movement added 40 of 48 seats in Catalonia.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya in Facebook and x