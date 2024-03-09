cpc runThe Hague Central Station is not accessible by train all weekend. No trains run to and from the station due to construction work, especially on the weekend when thousands of CPC participants come to the royal city. Travelers can still reach the station by tram, bus and RandstadRail.
