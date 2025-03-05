Thousands of people claim in Barcelona in favor of reducing the working day

Some 7,000 people, according to the Urban Guard, and 10,000 according to CCOO, have mobilized on Tuesday in Barcelona to demand from the matches the reduction of the working day at 37.5 hours per week. Most protesters were union delegates. The demonstration has come out from the monument to Columbus and has ended in the Plaza de las Tres Chimneas, where the old power plant was Canadenca in which in 1919 a strike was convened that led to the concession of the 40 -hour weekly day.

Speaking before the demonstration, the general secretaries of CCOO and UGT, Unai Sordo and Pepe Álvarez, have urged the parties to vote in favor of the measure. Sordo has assured that the majority of the population supports a reduction of the day: “The union strategy now goes through a pressure to the different political parties,” and has said that the legislative power must accompany the population. “This is a first -order democratic mobilization, which will have continuity, we will continue to mobilize in the parliamentary process,” he added.

According to Álvarez, the objective of the demonstration on Tuesday is to recover the spirit of the strike of Canadenca, and has appealed to historical consciousness and the democratic rights of Spain, because he does not see any “logical” reason not to support the norm. In his opinion, the approval of the norm is a requirement aimed at especially the political groups of Catalonia, since “it is in your hands that can move forward or cannot advance this process.”

The Secretary General of CCOO of Catalonia, Javier Pacheco, has rejected that the parties turn their backs on the opinion of the citizenship, and has said that, if it is not approved, they will reach “to each neighborhood, to each company and each work center”. Pacheco has defended that the measure promotes equality: “The distribution of time to reach levels full of co -responsibility is to initially reduce the working day.”

The mobilization has coincided with the celebration of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which is celebrated in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) until Thursday, a fact that has been used by the secretary general of UGT in Catalunya, Camil Ros, to claim that working less “is also to innovate”. He has also defended that the approval of the average must leave the “political Pim Pam” and approve in Congress because it has great support from the population as a whole.

Employment record with SMI increase

Union leaders have taken advantage of the mobilization to assess employment data, disseminated by Social Security. Sordo stressed that temporality is below 12% and that Spain is in “records” of occupation creation.

“You have to continue generating employment and more quality, but it is very relevant that Spain, making increases to increase minimum wage and increasing the average compensation of employees, is increasing employment,” said Sordo, who has concluded that these measures precisely “explain the vigorous generation of employment” they are producing.

However, Sordo has stressed that “there are no self -complacing readings while there are 2.6 million unemployed” or as long as there is no full employment in Spain.

Do people want to win more? Yes. Do you want to work less? Also

Along the same lines, his UGT counterpart, Pepe Álvarez, commented that the measures that have been adopted in recent years are promoting occupation in Spain, and in particular the indefinite occupation, which is “in record,” he said. However, Álvarez has urged to launch more jobs policies that generate “quality occupation” to occupy the almost 2.6 million Spaniards who are still unemployed, and also to allow without papers to access a job.