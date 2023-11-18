Families of Israeli hostages, accompanied by thousands of people seeking their release, arrived in Jerusalem this Saturday, November 18 after a five-day march. Protesters demand responses from Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to achieve the release of more than 200 people kidnapped by Palestinian militants on October 7

Relatives of Israeli hostages kidnapped by the Islamist group Hamas and who are presumed to be held in the Gaza Strip demonstrated this Saturday, November 18 in Jerusalem in front of the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by thousands of people and after marching for 5 days from the city of Tel Aviv.

Carrying Israeli flags and countless posters and T-shirts with the faces of the hostages, relatives arrived in Jerusalem this Saturday to press for the release of their loved ones held captive in Gaza.

It is estimated that some 20,000 protesters arrived in Jerusalem this Saturday, November 18, as a measure of pressure on the Government of Israel “to do everything possible to bring back the hostages” who have been held by Palestinian militias since October 7. day of the attack by the Islamist group Hamas on Israeli territory.

“We hope that they will meet with us, that they will tell us how they are going to do it,” said Noam Alon, 25, holding a photograph of his kidnapped girlfriend, Inbar.

“We can’t wait any longer, so we demand that you do it now, that you pay any price to bring the hostages back.”

It is estimated that About 240 people, including babies, the elderly and foreign nationals, are in the Gaza Strip after being kidnapped by the Islamist group Hamas during an October 7 raid on villages and military bases in southern Israel, in which 1,200 people died.

Relatives and friends of the hostages fear that they are victims of Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip, while the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu assures that this offensive increases the possibilities of freeing the hostages, perhaps through a mediated prisoner exchange.

“I think people think there is time, but for babies and older people with complex and difficult needs, there is no time, time is running out quickly,” said London artist Sharone Lifschitz, whose 83-year-old father is one of the kidnapped

Pressure for a negotiation

Many Israelis point out that Netanyahu’s government was taken by surprise by the Hamas attack.

Among those marching toward Jerusalem was centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid, who has largely supported the war but has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Miki Zohar, a member of Netanyahu’s cabinet and party, was heckled Friday when he visited protesters at a stop.

Hamas, which in the early days of the war threatened to execute hostages in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes, has since said that some of the hostages have been killed in the attacks on Gaza.

Relatives and friends of the more than 200 people who were taken hostage by Hamas march near Kibbutz Gezer after they began a five-day march toward Jerusalem, November 16, 2023. © Reuters/Ronen Zvulun

This has stoked anxiety among activists and family members who are calling on the Israeli government to speed up any prisoner swaps, while frustration grows over Netanyahu’s insistence that discretion is required around negotiations brokered by Qatar and Egypt.

“It is impossible that there are 240 people kidnapped and the government, our government, does not talk to (the family members), does not tell them what is happening, what is on the table, what is being offered, what are the reasons for and against. Nothing,” said activist Stevie Kerem.

Despite the tiredness and frustration shown, one protester allowed herself a note of optimism.

“I’m happy about the fact that we have all of Israel around us,” said Meirav Leshem-Gonen, whose daughter Romi, 23, is among the hostages. “This is what will count in the end.”

“We have the feeling that they are not doing enough. There is no transparency or communication. The people are very lost and desperate. We need to go out into the streets to get answers,” Haydee, an Argentine-Israeli living in Jerusalem, told EFE.

Representatives of the hostages’ families are scheduled to meet with Defense Minister Yoav Gallantand with the former Minister of Defense and current member of the War Cabinet, Benny Gantz.

