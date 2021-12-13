The digital store presents Winter Sale, a set of offers that reduce the price of dozens of titles.

The Christmas dates are approaching, and that is why various companies begin to show off their generosity with discounts and gifts all types. GOG wants to join this trend with Winter sale, an event to highlight its long list of offerings on PC games. And it is that GOG has prepared several surprises for its community, since the users of this digital store will be able to enjoy price reductions, express discounts and even free delivery for all players.

It should be noted that this event will remain active until the day January 5, 2022, so GOG leaves us a couple of weeks to reflect and buy games. But neither should we rest on our laurels, since the platform invites us to enter frequently to discover new features like a Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition to € 2.39 o Pumpkin Jack a € 10.49. And that’s not counting the free titles that will arrive from time to time, a movement that has already begun with a game of tactical action and stealth.

As usual in 3DJuegos, we have toured the virtual shelves of GOG to leave you some of the most outstanding offers. However, we recommend you visit the web to be aware of all the surprises of this Winter sale.

