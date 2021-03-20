A.At a large-scale demonstration against the Corona containment measures in Kassel on Saturday there were several violent clashes between protesters from various camps and the police. Contrary to the judicially confirmed conditions of the city, thousands gathered in the city center and formed a demonstration, which was also forbidden. Most did not adhere to the requirement to wear mouth and nose protection.

Again and again there were clashes with counter-demonstrators during the move, and massive beatings and shoving at a police cordon. Journalists were attacked and verbally abused. The police said they used baton and pepper spray. Individual people were arrested.

According to various statements, the police estimated the number of participants at between 10,000 and 20,000 in the entire inner city area in the afternoon. At the rally site approved by the Hessian Administrative Court in the periphery, only a few people were initially there, as the police reported. Later, however, numerous men and women were also gathered there to demonstrate against Germany’s corona policy. On the central Friedrichsplatz in the afternoon, when the sun was shining, an almost picnic atmosphere developed without much distance, as eyewitnesses reported. People ignored the prompts to go to the approved meeting place.

The police were on site with a large contingent. The Hessian forces received support from North Rhine-Westphalia, Thuringia and Rhineland-Palatinate. The federal police, water cannons and a helicopter were also in action. Organizers called for the demonstration under the motto “Free Citizens of Kassel – Fundamental Rights and Democracy” and announced up to 17,500 participants.

According to the decision of the Hessian Administrative Court (VGH) on Friday, demonstrations were only allowed on the Schwanenwiese exhibition grounds with up to 5000 participants and the adjacent German Unity Square with a maximum of 1000 people. There are other requirements such as wearing a medical mask and a minimum distance of 1.50 meters between the individual participants.

The north Hessian city had initially banned the gatherings due to the recent increase in the number of corona infections. It can also be assumed that mainly members of the so-called lateral thinker scene will come, which is why, based on experiences in Kassel and elsewhere, it cannot be ruled out that corona-related requirements would be disregarded, the city had argued.