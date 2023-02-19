Genoa – The crackdown announced by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni against illegal occupation of buildings and the simultaneous start of evictions meets with the applause of property owners’ associations. As is known, the phenomenon has taken on considerable dimensions throughout Italy over the decades, with thousands of apartments and spaces illegally occupied, both publicly and privately owned.

In the city of Rome alone, there would be almost 7 thousand and 92 occupied lodgings – according to Confedilizia data, however only indicative because they are difficult to update – of which 66 for residential use, all with an approximate count that brings the people who live to almost 12 thousand illegally occupy space. Also in the capital there is a building that appears to have been occupied for 14 years.

In Catania there would be a hundred properties no longer available to the legitimate owners, a serious situation like that of Genoa (200) or Palermo, which has 17 unused housing complexes for a total of 3,000 apartments. A disturbing picture also in Turin (with 24 occupied buildings), Reggio Calabria (110 public housing) and also Venice, with 19 occupations and 14 ‘invasions’ of land. Beyond a situation that everyone says has worsened exponentially over the years, the justice machine has not always remained at a standstill, as evidenced by an eviction plan approved in April last year by the former prefect of Rome Matteo Piantedosi who on vast real estate area of ​​the Capital has surveyed dozens of properties, including valuable ones, subject, among other things, to occupations burdened with preventive seizure and other properties affected by a release order by the judicial authority.

The list, among others, included a property occupied for years by the political organization Casapound, an entire building already used by Atac, a former barracks occupied by a hundred families since June 2003, an INPS headquarters and a former industrial area. And also ‘Spin Time‘, historic residential occupation in the central area of ​​the city that made headlines due to the clamor aroused by the gesture of the cardinal almoner of the Pope, Konrad Krajewski, intervened in person in the building – where about 400 people were left without electricity – to reattach the meters.

Giorgia Meloni’s announcement on the abusive real estate occupations meets the favor of Confedilizia: “We are faced with an intolerable situation – warns the president Giorgio Spaziani Testa – and the fact that a government finally declares its willingness to take charge of it, despite the difficulties of the case dates from the passing of the years, that’s excellent news, which is why we are ready to give all our support, given that we are talking about a phenomenon that in terms of quantityand I say this unfortunately without the precision that would be necessary instead, concerns thousands of real estate units, very often public and also private”. Then, he adds, “for situations of real social necessity, they can be allocated, but this time in a legal way, public buildings, often let go”.