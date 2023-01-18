London (agencies)

Yesterday, thousands of nurses began a two-day strike across England, demanding better pay. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) union said in a statement, “Nurses from 55 health facilities across England have begun a strike on Wednesday and Thursday over a pay dispute with the government.”

In this regard, Pat Cullen, Secretary General of the RCN, said in a press statement: “People are not dying because nurses are striking, nurses are striking because people are dying.”

“The government officials refused to conduct formal negotiations with us, and chose to go on strike instead,” the health official added.

“We cannot allow the record number of nurse vacancies to worsen, and therefore paying fair salaries to the nursing staff will contribute to changing this situation with the aim of providing our citizens with the health care they deserve,” Cullen continued. On Monday, the federation announced that nurses would strike again on February 6-7 in England and Wales unless progress is made by the end of the month.