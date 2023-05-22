The Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (prophecy) issued a alert for failures in 11 Nissan brand vehicles that could cause injuries to users.

According to the company, the units involved are at risk that the resin emblem on the driver’s airbag module cover could have reduced durability.

The foregoing has the consequence that the emblem posts could crack over time and the emblem and/or retention components could detach in the event of deployment of the air bags, possibly causing injury to the occupants of the vehicle.

To avoid any type of risk, Profeco and Nissan México asked consumers that, if they detect a loose, fractured or detached emblem, they should contact an authorized dealer for diagnosis; If the inspection determines that immediate repair is needed, there is a possibility that a limited quantity of parts will be available for repair or an alternative solution will be given.

In total, there are 31,098 units of the models: Titan, Armada, Frontier, Quest, Pathfinder and X-Terra.