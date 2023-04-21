Friday, April 21, 2023, 09:23



| Updated 09:29 a.m.

It was not yet eight in the morning when the mosque of the Tawhid de Lorca Islamic center, the largest in the city, located on the Guadalentín river, and the Huerto de la Rueda tent began to fill up with Muslims for the Eid prayer al-Fitr, with which they celebrate the end of the fast.

Dressed in new clothes, the majority in light-colored tunics, and carrying their prayer rugs, thousands of faithful have moved from different parts of the city shortly after sunrise to perform the congregational prayer, which is held in voice aloud.



Thousands of Muslims celebrate the end of Ramadan in Lorca.



Jaime Insa / AGM







This image of the religious rite is already common in the city where the Moroccan population represents 11% of the municipal register of 98,000 inhabitants and in which those from other African countries of Muslim confession also predominate. The celebration will continue this Friday in homes where family and friends will gather to celebrate the end of the fast.