Chihuahua, Chih.- Hundreds of bikers, sponsored by Vialidad and the Corps of Road Captains of the Union of Motorcyclists of Chihuahua, toured the city yesterday with Santa Eulalia and Santo Domingo as their destination; in the afternoon, thousands gathered again in El Palomar Park, according to the organizers, during the 13th edition of the “Unión Biker Fest”.

The meeting is usually attended by motorcycle lovers from all over the state, as well as from Sonora, Durango and the southern United States, for an event in which rock bands play, motorcycles are exhibited, souvenirs are sold, and an endless number of activities are carried out under the biker ecosystem.

This tourist ride was planned for motorcyclists who do not know Santa Eulalia and Santo Domingo; after a meal, they returned to Palomar to watch the presentation of bands, as part of the festival that began yesterday.

It is worth noting that before leaving for Santa Eulalia, while awaiting the arrival of more club members, the bikers helped the brigade of citizens who planted trees and plants to reforest and rescue green areas.

Federico Zárate, dean of the Union of Motorcyclists of Chihuahua, celebrated the realization of the 13th edition of this festival, which has been a tradition every year since 2009, except for the pandemic, when it could not be held. On the first day of the event, nearly 7 thousand participants attended and they hope that by the end of today there will be more than 10 thousand attendees, since there are many interested people, just in the capital of the ‘big state’.

In the afternoons, in addition to some contests, there will be performances by musical bands, among which Marvolo, Forsaken and Crudens have stood out; to close the event, from Madrid, Spain, the girls from “Motley Queens” will be the ones to present a tribute to the legendary glam band.