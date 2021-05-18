“I’m not afraid of death, what scares me is dying poor, here”, Amal says. Like thousands of young Moroccans, this 18-year-old girl rushed to the border post of Castillejos (north) on Monday night, with the idea of ​​being able to reach the enclave of Ceuta, in Spain.

Exhausted, with a pale face, Amal was trying all night, but she could not reach the end of “the adventure”: she arrived too late and Moroccan security forces prevented him on Tuesday morning enter Ceuta, in European territory.

“When we learned through Facebook that people entered Ceuta without being detained by the security forces, we came,” explains this girl, a native of a neighboring town and who went to Fnideq (Castillejos in Spanish) attracted, like many, for the impressive images that were seen on social networks.

On Monday, thousands of people of all ages, men, women, youth and children, managed to cross the border to Ceuta, an unprecedented situation. in a context of diplomatic crisis between Madrid and Rabat.

Spanish soldiers and members of the Red Cross attend to a migrant in Ceuta. Photo EFE

Ceuta and melilla, two Spanish enclaves in Morocco, are the only land borders between Africa and the European Union.

Moroccan netizens expressed their “astonishment”, even their “pain” Seeing the images of this human tide

Disputes

Some explain it as a consequence of Rabat’s discontent, which would have let the clandestines pass after the hospitalization in Spain of the head of the Polisario Front – a movement that has fought for decades for the independence of Western Sahara, which Morocco considers part of its territory.

“I have come here to cross clandestinely and guarantee the future of my children, because here, there is nothing. We dare to pass: either I die or I pass“says Ouarda, 26 years old and mother of two children, divorced and unemployed, from Tetouan (north).

According to the Spanish authorities, 6,000 migrants –Among them, some 2,700 minors– arrived from Morocco to Spanish territory since Monday, on foot or by swimming. Some 1,500 were returned to the other side of the border.

The Moroccan police, after observing for 24 hours without doing anything as the migrants crossed, began Tuesday morning to block the entrances and to disperse the crowd that had gathered in the area.

Soldiers guard a group of immigrants on the border beach of El Tarajal in Ceuta. Photo EFE

On Tuesday afternoon, the situation remained confusing: there were groups of people who persisted in their attempt to cross, while others turned around, deterred by the Spanish security forces, who they used tear gas.

Social inequalities were already deep in Morocco, but with the pandemic the situation worsened. Poverty increased sevenfold in this country of 36 million inhabitants, according to the High Commissioner for Planning (HCP), in charge of statistics.

The closure of the borders for 15 months and the decision of the Moroccan authorities at the end of 2019 to end smuggling (which served as sustenance for the entire region), they left thousands of people without resources.

“I have no future here“Soulaimane, 21, said near the border post.

“All the young people want to leave the country, no work”Mohamed, a 26-year-old rapper, abounds.

Despite the fact that the Spanish authorities have reported that one person drowned, Mohamed not afraid. “I have to go to save my life,” he says.

“When you don’t have money, you have to pay rent and you have to take care of your children and your parents, there is no place for fear“insists Ouarda.

AFP Agency

PB