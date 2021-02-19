Gustavo Loza has been waiting for a year and seven months. He looks for small jobs as a bricklayer or dishwasher and waits. He tidies up his tent in the migrant shelter in Tijuana and waits. If he or his wife are desperate, the two small children should not notice. But now there is hope – the wait could finally come to an end.

Starting this Friday, the new US administration under Joe Biden will gradually allow the last 25,000 asylum seekers, who previously had to wait for a decision on their applications in neighboring Mexico, to enter and stay temporarily until their procedures have been completed. Including Loza’s family from El Salvador. The previous President Donald Trump introduced the “Remain in Mexico” scheme two years ago. Around 70,000 people were affected in total. Biden has since abolished the program and wants to break new ground in accepting refugees.

[Jeden Donnerstag die wichtigsten Entwicklungen aus Amerika direkt ins Postfach – mit dem Newsletter „Washington Weekly“ unserer USA-Korrespondentin Juliane Schäuble. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung]

“We have never tried to cross the border illegally and we did the whole process in the most correct way possible. Why should they dismiss our case? We followed the rules and were patient in the wait, ”says Loza. His son is seven years old and his daughter five. He doesn’t want a life of suffering and poverty for her like he had, says the 43-year-old.

Most of the migrants come from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. The Central American states are among the most dangerous countries in the world. Powerful youth gangs – the so-called maras – control entire districts, extort protection money and are already forcibly recruiting children.

Biden has promised a U-turn with the asylum

Loza isn’t the only one hoping for a new life in the United States. Biden has promised a U-turn on the subject of immigration and asylum. He wants to ease the path to citizenship for the eleven million people who are already in the US without papers, provided that he can win the approval of Congress. He has also promised to work for a “fair” and “humane” asylum policy on the southern border.

Gustavo Loza from El Salvador wants asylum in the USA. Photo: Antonio Maya / dpa

His predecessor, on the other hand, made every effort to make the 3200-kilometer southern border as tight as possible. He had 724 kilometers of border walls built and all regulations tightened again and again, and reduced the refugee reception program to the historically low level of 15,000 people per year. His government even separated children from their families on arrival – apparently to deter imitators. The government was proud of photos of migrants in custody by the border police, which looked like people in metal cages.

Only certain asylum seekers are allowed to enter the United States

That is why Henry Daniel Pinel followed the news on television more closely than ever before and celebrated Biden’s election victory “like an American”. The 17-year-old Honduran and seven other family members did not hesitate for a second. After a year of “pure suffering” in Palenque in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, they moved on to Tijuana.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Even before sunrise, Pinel and his relatives wanted to be at the border crossing in El Chaparral that Friday. They are hoping for a chance that will not be there for them at first. Only certain asylum seekers with proceedings pending in the US will be allowed into the country. And not just like that. You first have to register online and you will then be informed about the time and place of the border crossing.

In addition to Tijuana in the very north-west of Mexico, Matamoros in the northeast is likely to be one of the first border crossings to be opened to migrants. In this city on the border with Texas in the dangerous state of Tamaulipas, around 700 migrants are waiting in a makeshift tent camp under poor conditions in the middle of the corona pandemic.

Again and again migrants are killed in the border area

Again and again they are blackmailed, killed or come under the control of drug cartels. Now they are also suffering from the aftermath of a strong winter storm in the southern United States and northern Mexico. Finally, their water sources froze and the power went out.

At the end of January, 19 charred bodies were found on a country road in the region. Almost all of the victims were migrants from Guatemala. Twelve police officers were arrested as alleged perpetrators. “This is just one of many examples of what is happening at the border. All of these things are the daily lives of many migrants, ”says MSF Deputy Head of Mission Marcos Tamariz. “Of course there is hope now, but the process will take time.”

The tone has changed, regulations have changed – but how exactly Biden intends to solve the problem of “irregular immigration” from the south remains to be seen. Just a few weeks after he began his term in office, the first reports of asylum seekers who were simply released in US territory caused irritation. Should there be new “caravans” or larger refugee movements, the Republicans would certainly attack Biden with relish. And after the election is before the election: by the end of 2022, the Democrats will have to defend their majority in the House of Representatives again. (dpa)