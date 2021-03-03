Diego Maradona left a huge void in millions of Argentines and all soccer fans, when he gave his last breath on November 25. Since then, thousands of people have mourned for the departure of who is considered the “best player in the history” of this sport. However, the sayings, messages, calls and audios of WhatsApp that appear every week, continue to fuel the controversy after the death of the mythical 10. Some ask for answers, others justice.

Because of this, Maradonian groups organized a march for next March 10 at the Obelisco, from 18:00 (local time), to demand justice for Diego’s death. The mobilization is driven by the Pueblo Maradoniano, La Diego Maradona and Comando Maradona movements, but it is expected that more fans of the 10 will show up at the venue.

Representatives of the Pueblo Maradoniano group had a talk -today- with the newspaper Olé, to expose the main reasons that led them to call this march at the Obelisk. The movement ensures that the action will be a “social condemnation” for those who did harm to Maradona while he was alive.

“Although we are against the yellow journalism that gets into personal and judicial privacy, We cannot ignore the dissemination of the material that brings to light the truth behind the last 3 and a half years of Maradona’s life. Marching is part of the social condemnation that we preach. Peaceful, and with Diego’s honor, that they wanted to turn around, intact, “they told Olé.

The movement refers to the audios, private chats and reports that began to go out to the public after Maradona’s death. Especially those published last Sunday, February 28 by Infobae, where Matías Morla, Maxi Pomargo (Morla’s brother-in-law), Nicolás Taffarel (Diego’s kinesiologist and Stinfale’s brother-in-law), Charly Ibáñez (Maradona’s former assistant), among others more.

Previously, the Maradona People movement had hung banners with strong messages in the Bombonera and the Obelisco, where they recriminated – and even condemned – various characters from Maradona’s environment as the culprits of his death. “Morla, Stinfale, Luque, Oliva. Traitors, neither forget nor forgive”, one of the posters could read.

The group clarified that the march will be “peaceful”, which will be filled with flags, music and the shout of thousands of fans who saw Diego play -on more than one occasion- and mourned his death in November of last year. In turn, they warned that Those who attend the event must not vandalize or paint the surrounding premises and public space.

“We asked for a meeting with flags and songs. Respecting the City and the citizens,” they said.