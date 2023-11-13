Esmeralda Álvarez traveled this Monday from Fuenlabrada to Puerta del Sol in Madrid with a huge cardboard under her arm. It is painted with the colors of the LGBTI flag and carries a message: “My son is not sick.” Her son, Christopher, picks up another piece of cardboard painted with the flag. trans and with his greatest fear drawn with a brush: “He/Him. I don’t want to be killed for being who I am. “I’m only 14 years old.” Esmeralda and Christopher are two of the thousands of people [1.200 según los cálculos de la Delegación del Gobierno; 15.000, según los convocantes] who attended the demonstration called this Monday by the newborn platform Not a step back that opposes the express reforms promoted by the President of the Community of Madrid Isabel Díaz Ayuso to two regional laws that until now had been a form of protection to the LGBTI population of the Community of Madrid and that, in fact, had been approved in 2016 during the government of Cristina Cifuentes, also from the Popular Party.

More information

On November 10, Díaz Ayuso’s PP presented two bills to reform, as a matter of urgency, Law 2/2016 on Gender Identity and Expression and Social Equality and Non-Discrimination and Law 3/2016 on Comprehensive Protection against LGTBIphobia and Discrimination based on Sexual Orientation and Identity. Both norms, recalls Luis Rosales, general coordinator of Arcópoli, one of the more than 30 organizations that make up Ni un paso backward, were drafted in consensus with the LGBTI groups of Madrid and were even supported by Ayuso at the time. “It is a law pushed by associations made up of LGBTI people. “We spoke at that time and built laws that represented us and generated rights for us,” says Rosales, “she was very ambitious and Ayuso defended her on Twitter.”

The modification to the 2016 rules means changing the rules of the game radically, as Ni un paso backwards denounced in the protest this Monday. One of the most notable effects will be that trans minors in the Community of Madrid will only be able to begin their transition treatment after being examined by a pediatrician and, if they obtain approval, they must receive support from “child and adolescent mental health professionals” throughout the entire period. the process. In addition, there will be other consequences for the suppression of several articles related to education, protection in school environments, sanctions for discrimination, among other elements.

With the absolute majority on its side, the PP will be able to carry out the reform, which repeals the right to recognition of freely expressed gender identity, as well as the free development of personality and to be treated in accordance with gender identity. Articles related to the offer of educational plans and content that talk about diversity, identity and gender expression also disappear in one fell swoop. The articles that created the LGTBI Council of the Community of Madrid or the LGTBI Documentation and Historical Memory Center are also eliminated. The adjustments to the rules even affect sport: “In Madrid, the participation of transsexual people will be promoted, without prejudice to the rights of other participants, and especially women’s sports in all its categories,” says one of the new sections included in the standard.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. See also Taxes Finland's tax base grew by more than 9 percent last year: "The economic situation was very good" Subscribe

The platform “Not a step back”, made up of more than 30 LGBTI groups, protests in Puerta del Sol in front of the Community of Madrid, in opposition to the reform of the Identity and Expression of Gender and Social Equality and Non-Discrimination laws and Comprehensive Protection against LGTBIphobia and Discrimination based on Sexual Orientation and Identity. Ana María Puentes Pulido

“Because of Ayuso, my son will not be able to be who he is,” says Esmeralda Álvarez, in the middle of the protest. “It doesn’t seem normal to me that they want to remove books that talk about trans and gay people. It does not seem normal to me that my son cannot access his drug treatment. He does not have a mental illness, he is a person trapped in the body that he is not.” This concern is shared by associations such as Chrysallis, which represents more than 2,000 families of trans children and youth throughout Spain. Encarni Bonilla, president of Chrysallis and an affected mother, assures that the change proposed by Ayuso in this new legislature “is the greatest loss of LGBTI rights that has occurred since democracy.” Bonilla explains that they lose progress such as the diversity training that teachers and students should receive: “They also lose the harassment protocol. If you do not prevent, violence against our children increases.”

The general coordinator of Arcópoli explains that the educational component of the two 2016 laws was assumed by the groups and volunteers who managed to raise awareness among students about diversity and gender and provide families with tools to fight against LGBTIphobia in the area. educational. “If they change the norm as they want to do, they would return to childhood today and in the future to the same situation that adults experienced when we were children: invisibility and lack of references. We are the weird ones again.”

Parties such as the PSOE and Más Madrid have also attended the demonstration, which filled Puerta del Sol, and have said that they will resort to “judicial means” if necessary. “We are going to stand up in the Madrid Assembly, but, next, wherever we have to go,” Senator Carla Antonelli (Más Madrid) said this Monday, “Madrid is going to become the capital of transphobia and LGBTIphobia. Ayuso is going to have the dubious honor of turning it into the first capital that is going to devolve in civil rights.” The president of the Community had accused the opposition, on Monday morning, of not reading the texts of the reforms and challenged them to tell her “one right that has been taken away” from LGBTI people. Antonelli, just to cite some of the effects, has said that the reform pathologizes them again: “In addition to pretending to be doctors and psychiatrists, we cannot protest or consider that this violates our rights and our dignity.”

At the protest there were several messages alluding to the demonstrations in Ferraz, which have captured all the media attention in recent days. Ana María Puentes Pulido

“We are going to show Mrs. Isabel Díaz Ayuso that this violation of human rights and the mistreatment of the LGTBIAQ+ group is going to take its toll on her, sooner or later,” read one of the members of Arcópoli from the manifesto that “Ni one step back”. The reading has been accompanied by applause and shouts of support from children, families, men, women and various people who, they say, will be affected by the changes in the norm. “Trans rights are human rights”, “If there is no trans law there will be trans fury”, “Going back into the closet is a fucking ordeal”, are some of the songs that the protesters have sung. Among LGBT, trans and bisexual pride flags, a small cardboard banner stood out: “I don’t see you fuckingdefending this”. It’s not only in Ferraz that there is commotion.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.