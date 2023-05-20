Ministry of Energy of Ukraine: 5 thousand people were left without electricity in Kyiv and the region

In Kyiv and the region, emergency power outages were carried out. This is reported in Telegramchannel of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

According to the department, thousands of Kyivans and residents of the region were left without electricity. “Due to technological violations, a shutdown of 5,000 consumers in Kyiv and the Kyiv region was recorded,” the post says.

Now, according to the Ministry of Energy, most power points have been restored, but repair work is still ongoing.

On the night of May 20, more than ten explosions thundered in Kyiv. According to TASS interlocutors, it was very noisy in the city, the air defense system (air defense) worked. “It is very audible in the center, woke up from this,” eyewitnesses added. An air raid alert was also issued in the city.