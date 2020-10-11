One and a half km long line runs daily

The wait is valid! This eatery is very popular among the locals in Hoskote, Karnataka. Shopkeepers give biryani to their customers in both. Customers say that it is such a delicious biryani that no matter how long you wait for it, it should be done.

Thousands of kilos of biryani every day The shop owner says that he started this biryani stall 22 years ago. He said, we do not add any preservatives (preservatives) in our biryani and make more than one thousand kilos of biryani in a day.

People stand in line for hours There is a very long line in front of the shop everyday for Biryani. A customer told that he started in line to pick up the biryani at four in the morning and received his order at 6:30. Because there was a line of about one and a half km for Biryani. He said that it is so delicious that it can be waited for.

Nowadays there is talk of food and drink all around. A few days ago, the video of ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ went viral in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. Seeing the tears in the eyes of the elderly, the next heart thronged his shop. After this, on social media, people started the campaign of Baba Ka Dhaba so that such local dhabas can be helped. There is one such local biryani stall in Hoskote, Karnataka, which is very much discussed on social media for other reasons. This small Biryani stall has a line of one-and-a-half km long every day and waiting in line for two hours for Biryani.