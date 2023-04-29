The conflict portends major repercussions on the health sector in the country, amid warnings of paralysis of the health system due to the targeting of hospitals and medical centers, as well as the lack of medicines and supplies.

Al-Tayeb says in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that he needs 3 dialysis sessions per week in a medical center in Khartoum, and it takes about 4 hours per session, but the matter is no longer as easy as it was in the past 5 years during which he used to get his sessions regularly. Regular, explaining that the center informed him of the lack of some supplies and medicines needed for the sessions.

He added, “They told us that they are trying hard to provide these medical needs quickly during the coming days, and we hope that they will succeed in that.”

Shortage of supplies

This was warned by the Preliminary Committee of the Sudan Doctors Syndicate, which stressed the depletion of supplies in many dialysis centers, explaining that these centers are dedicated to conducting sessions for about 12,000 patients with chronic kidney failure, in addition to acute cases, with an average of 140,000 dialysis operations per month, which puts lives at risk. Most of them are at stake unless supplies reach the centers urgently.

The head of the Preliminary Committee of the Sudan Doctors Syndicate, Heba Omar, said in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia” that the current situation in Sudan threatens to lose 12,000 patients with kidney failure due to the lack of supplies and the inability to provide them so far, adding, “He who did not die from bullets, die from poor health services.

Omar specified the details of the current health situation and its repercussions on patients with kidney failure, as well as those with chronic diseases, by saying:

The health situation is on the brink of collapse, as every day a hospital goes out of service, whether because of the bombing of hospitals, or the lack of medical aid.

People with chronic diseases are at very high risk, especially dialysis patients, as we have about 12,000 patients who are at risk of losing their lives, along with cancer and diabetes patients.

Organ transplant patients and those who receive immunosuppressants, their lives are also gravely threatened, amid the decline in medical service and their vulnerability to the ongoing events.

We have a great shortage of medical oxygen, in addition to a shortage of requirements for caesarean section and intensive care, and the difficulty of the medical team reaching hospitals, paralyzing the movement of ambulances and putting obstacles in front of transporting the injured and wounded.

Hospital crisis

And the matter does not stop at this point, as the head of the Sudanese Doctors Syndicate indicated that there is a major shortcoming in the basics of operating hospitals that are still in service, with a lack of fuel needed to operate generators, which affected the electric current in general, adding that “all these There are reasons that make the situation so bad, and that is why we appealed to the international community to resolve the conflict, secure safe paths and provide the necessary supplies.”

And “Omar” pointed out in her statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that 68 percent of the hospitals adjacent to the areas of our confined clashes are suspended from service, out of 86 hospitals in the capital and the states, there are 59 hospitals that are suspended from service.

This was confirmed by the Sudanese Ministry of Health, which announced that 16 hospitals in Khartoum state were out of service, warning of a complete collapse in the public and private health sectors if the clashes continued.

According to a report by the ministry carried by the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), since the outbreak of clashes on April 15, until Tuesday, April 25, 512 people were killed and 4,193 others were injured.